ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan Netflix users to lose free access as paid plans take center stage

Lynet Okumu

Netflix announces end of free plan for Kenyan subscribers beginning November 1

Netflix
Netflix

Popular streaming service provider Netflix is set to discontinue its free plan in Kenya.

In an email to users on October 2, Netflix announced that the free service would be deactivated starting from November 1, 2023.

Consequently, subscribers' memberships will be automatically canceled, and consumers will be required to upgrade to one of the paid plans.

Netflix
Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT

The message outlined the impending change and provided options for those affected. It emphasised that memberships associated with the free plan would be automatically canceled, requiring no action from the users unless they choose to upgrade.

Netflix highlighted the affordability of its paid plans, starting from Sh200 ($1.35) per month.

By subscribing to a paid plan, users gain access to a more extensive content library, additional features, and the flexibility to watch on various devices like phones, TVs, or laptops.

“On November 1, 2023, the Free Plan will no longer be available, and your membership will end. If you want to cancel, no action is required. Your membership will be automatically canceled when the free plan ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you want to keep watching, upgrade to one of our paid plans. Starting from as low as Ksh200 ($1.35) per month, you can unlock all shows and movies, more features, and the option to watch on your phone, TV, or laptop,” the message reads.

Netflix
Netflix

The free plan, which debuted in the Kenyan market in September 2021, allowed users to access a limited selection of content without requiring a paid subscription.

This move aimed to introduce potential customers to Netflix's offerings and tap into the growing streaming market.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the discontinuation of the free plan signifies a strategic shift for Netflix. The company is redirecting its focus toward converting free users into paying customers, aligning with its business objectives and market dynamics.

Netflix
Netflix

This change comes on the heels of Netflix's decision to reduce subscription prices for Kenyan users by an average of 37 percent, a move made earlier this year in response to rising competition.

By adjusting its pricing strategy, Netflix aimed to attract new users while retaining its existing subscriber base.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

