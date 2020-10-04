Jubilee Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga found herself on the receiving end, after she claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wore the ‘Hustlers cap’ when he attended the Kip Keino Classic, which went down at the Nyayo stadium, on Saturday.

In her tweet, Ms Omanga insinuated that Odinga had joined the hustler wagon because he couldn’t beat them.

“Pale Nyayo stadium Raila alivaa kofia ya hustler. If you can't beat them, join them,” said Millicent Omanga.

Her words came after Odinga who attended the classic alongside Deputy President William Ruto wore a cap with the colours of the Kenyan flag, and a jacket with almost the same colours.

It will be worth noting that DP Ruto has been among politicians who are fond of wearing caps with colours of the Kenyan flag, and at one time this was assumed to be his signature style, hence Senator Millicent Omanga’s words.

Kenyans on Twitter were not impressed with what she had said some saying that, it was so low of a leader in her position to make such a statement when Raila Odinga was only being nationalistic, like he has always been.

Others referred to her reaction as Juvenile excitement.

