I will not die twice for your sins – 'Yesu wa Tongaren' reveals his Easter dates

The leader of the New Jerusalem sect who claims to be Jesus Christ and refers to himself as the same noted that even in the Bible, Jesus was only crucified once and therefore he cannot be crucified for the second time.

Wekesa maintained that for now, he has come for the second time to save those who believe in Jesus and not to die for their sins yet again.

"Jesus was crucified only once, and since I have come for the second time, it is written that I come to save those who await me, not to die for their sins a second time," Wekesa said at his home in Lukokhwe village.

The self-declared messiah became an internet sensation as Easter approached with a section of netizens noting that he should walk in the footsteps of the Biblical Jesus Christ and get crucified during Easter.

A photo of Wekesa enjoying a meal with his wife added fuel to the social media buzz with some claiming that Yesu wa Tangaren was actually having the last supper.

He spelled ultimate destruction to anyone who wishes that he walks in the footsteps of the Biblical Jesus.

“Those are the dark hearts from Babylon. My father is letting them come together to attack me because he wants to destroy them,” Wekesa said.

The self-proclaimed mesiah also contested the timing of Easter festivities and declared that according to him, the festivities should kick off on July 28 and run up to July 30.