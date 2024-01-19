In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

Lizzie, a respected businesswoman and educator, passed away on January 14, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of strategic prowess and philanthropy.

Lizzie Wanyoike's children pour loving tribute during her memorial service

Lizzie's three children, born to her ex-husband, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Mr. Mburu Wanyoike, expressed their deep admiration and love for their mother.

Despite coming from humble beginnings, Lizzie was determined to provide her children with a better life and the best education money could offer.

The children acknowledged their mother's determination to uplift their lives, emphasising her commitment to ensuring they received a quality education while also instilling the importance of staying grounded.

"Coming from a humble background, she was determined to give us a better life, and the best education that money could offer, but she also made sure we kept our feet on the ground. However we all at one point inserted our way into the choices," part of their tribute read.

As adults, they gained a deeper understanding of Lizzie's character and her generous spirit. They spoke of her love for her work and her passionate approach to life, noting that whatever she touched prospered.

"It was when we were adults that we truly understood Mum's character, and particularly her generous spirit. We also came to understand her love for her work... She is one of the very few individuals that we can talk about who truly lived her life with passion. Whatever she put her hands on prospered. She always led by example, " they continued.

Lizzie Wanyoike's children - Our mum was generous & a true leader

Lizzie's children highlighted her generous spirit and leadership style. She was described as a risk-taker who allowed her children the space to explore and learn for themselves.

"She was not one to stand over our heads. she was a mom who allowed us space to explore and learn for ourselves," they said.

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike and her daughter Stella Wanjiru Pulse Live Kenya

Expressing their commitment to carrying forward their mother's vision, the children mentioned their decision to work alongside her because they believed in her vision for the country.

Lizzie's strategic planning ensured that there was a place for each of them in her endeavors. They pledged to continue fulfilling her vision for education and called upon others who shared her belief in making a meaningful impact to join their cause.

"She was a true risk-taker. Someone willing to try and see. She worked strategically to ensure there was a position for each one of us and threw soft hints here and there. We chose to come back and work with her because we believed in her course for this country," they continued.

Lizzie Wanyoike's children fond farewell

As the children remembered their beloved mother, they reflected on her passion for life and her unwavering belief in making a difference.

They expressed their determination to continue her legacy and fulfill her vision for education in their way.

They concluded their tribute with a heartfelt farewell, conveying the family's deep sense of loss and wishing Lizzie Wanyoike eternal rest.

"As we remember our dear mum, we will continue to endeavor to fulfill her vision for education in our way... We will need others, those who believe she's capable of anything to fulfill this. we will miss you, Mum. May you rest with the Lord," the last part of their tribute reads.

Notable figures who attended Lizzie Wanyoike's memorial service

The memorial service also saw the presence of prominent personalities, including Sabina Chege, Pastor Bishop Nganga, Ev Lucy Wangunjiri, and others, who came to pay their respects to the late Lizzie Wanyoike.

