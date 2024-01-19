The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

Lynet Okumu

Besides the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS), which she founded, 72-year-old Lizzie Wanyoike has passed on the Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa and Lizzie Wanyoike Preparatory School in Ruiru, Kiambu County, to her three children.

On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments
On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments

On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate the life of their accomplished mother.

Recommended articles

Lizzie, a respected businesswoman and educator, passed away on January 14, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of strategic prowess and philanthropy.

Lizzie's three children, born to her ex-husband, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Mr. Mburu Wanyoike, expressed their deep admiration and love for their mother.

ADVERTISEMENT
On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments
On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 2 special locations Lizzie Wanyoike's body will be taken before burial

Despite coming from humble beginnings, Lizzie was determined to provide her children with a better life and the best education money could offer.

The children acknowledged their mother's determination to uplift their lives, emphasising her commitment to ensuring they received a quality education while also instilling the importance of staying grounded.

"Coming from a humble background, she was determined to give us a better life, and the best education that money could offer, but she also made sure we kept our feet on the ground. However we all at one point inserted our way into the choices," part of their tribute read.

ADVERTISEMENT

As adults, they gained a deeper understanding of Lizzie's character and her generous spirit. They spoke of her love for her work and her passionate approach to life, noting that whatever she touched prospered.

"It was when we were adults that we truly understood Mum's character, and particularly her generous spirit. We also came to understand her love for her work... She is one of the very few individuals that we can talk about who truly lived her life with passion. Whatever she put her hands on prospered. She always led by example, " they continued.

On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments
On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lizzie Wanyoike's Biography

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzie's children highlighted her generous spirit and leadership style. She was described as a risk-taker who allowed her children the space to explore and learn for themselves.

"She was not one to stand over our heads. she was a mom who allowed us space to explore and learn for ourselves," they said.

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike and her daughter Stella Wanjiru
NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike and her daughter Stella Wanjiru NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike and her daughter Stella Wanjiru Pulse Live Kenya

Expressing their commitment to carrying forward their mother's vision, the children mentioned their decision to work alongside her because they believed in her vision for the country.

Lizzie's strategic planning ensured that there was a place for each of them in her endeavors. They pledged to continue fulfilling her vision for education and called upon others who shared her belief in making a meaningful impact to join their cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She was a true risk-taker. Someone willing to try and see. She worked strategically to ensure there was a position for each one of us and threw soft hints here and there. We chose to come back and work with her because we believed in her course for this country," they continued.

As the children remembered their beloved mother, they reflected on her passion for life and her unwavering belief in making a difference.

They expressed their determination to continue her legacy and fulfill her vision for education in their way.

They concluded their tribute with a heartfelt farewell, conveying the family's deep sense of loss and wishing Lizzie Wanyoike eternal rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As we remember our dear mum, we will continue to endeavor to fulfill her vision for education in our way... We will need others, those who believe she's capable of anything to fulfill this. we will miss you, Mum. May you rest with the Lord," the last part of their tribute reads.

On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments
On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

The memorial service also saw the presence of prominent personalities, including Sabina Chege, Pastor Bishop Nganga, Ev Lucy Wangunjiri, and others, who came to pay their respects to the late Lizzie Wanyoike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final farewell and funeral ceremony are scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

Gov't to change fuel pricing regulations after G2G oil import deal flopped

Gov't to change fuel pricing regulations after G2G oil import deal flopped

LSK President lists 6 reasons Supreme Court is wrong for Ahmednasir ban

LSK President lists 6 reasons Supreme Court is wrong for Ahmednasir ban

Ahmednasir reacts to his permanent ban from Supreme Court

Ahmednasir reacts to his permanent ban from Supreme Court

TSC takes swift action after parents attacked principal over poor KCSE results

TSC takes swift action after parents attacked principal over poor KCSE results

Target Charlene Ruto has to meet after appointment by Ministry of Health

Target Charlene Ruto has to meet after appointment by Ministry of Health

Kenyan plane crashes into building in Somalia

Kenyan plane crashes into building in Somalia

State House, Immigration & 5 other gov't entities with 19,467 ghost workers

State House, Immigration & 5 other gov't entities with 19,467 ghost workers

Puzzle of 22-year-old woman impersonating a GSU officer

Puzzle of 22-year-old woman impersonating a GSU officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu

MP loses son to tragic road accident in Nairobi

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

2 special locations Lizzie Wanyoike's body will be taken before burial

Kenya Railways passenger train

Gov't approves split of Kenya Railways into 3 entities [Details]