ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian High Commission responds to misinformation surrounding Roysambu killing

Amos Robi

The statement comes even as authorities continue to hunt for the persons behind the killing of Rita Muendo who was found dismembered in Roysambu

Nigerian High Commission in Kenya

In the wake of the recent Airbnb killings in Kenya that claimed the lives of two young women, the Nigerian High Commission (NHC) has issued a statement addressing concerns and urging calm amidst a wave of online speculation.

The statement expresses the NHC's deep concern over social media and local media linking the tragic murders to Nigerians.

"A malicious speculation that 'Nigerians' have perpetrated these heinous crimes has taken root through online blogs, doctored videos, and social media posts," the statement reads.

While urging all Nigerians in Kenya to remain calm and law-abiding, the NHC also advises them to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movements during the ongoing investigation. Formal communication from Kenyan authorities is still awaited.

"Nigerians are advised to be vigilant and to avoid unnecessary movements even as investigations are ongoing and formal communication from the host law enforcement authorities are awaited," read the statement in part.

A crowd outside the building where a woman was found dead in an apartment reported to be an airbnb in Roysambu
A crowd outside the building where a woman was found dead in an apartment reported to be an airbnb in Roysambu Pulse Live Kenya

The statement further emphasises the need for responsible engagement and condemns the spread of misinformation and misleading statements targeting Nigerians.

Peddlers of incorrect information are warned that they may face necessary action within legal bounds.

"Furthermore, we wish to implore well-meaning members of the public to desist from disinformation and to refer all enquiries to appropriate channels in order to ascertain accurate information," added the statement.

The High Commission acknowledged the channels through which misinformation is being shared and assured that necessary action, within the scope of international law and host authorities' legal provisions, will be taken as deemed appropriate.

The statement comes even as authorities continue with investigation in relation to the latest killing which saw a 20-year-old university student killed.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

