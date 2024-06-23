The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

Charles Ouma

"It’s better you re-adjust and do the needful so you won’t face what you don’t expect. By then, you will call God but He won’t answer you." Nigerian Pastor Primate Elijah Ayodele noted before explaining the changes.

File image of Kenya's President William Ruto.
File image of Kenya's President William Ruto.

Nigerian Pastor Primate Elijah Ayodele who prophesied President Ruto’s victory in the 2022 presidential elections has warned him of

Recommended articles

Speaking in the wake of nationwide protests that saw gen Z take to the streets to reject the Finance Bill 2024, Ayodele noted that it is time for President Ruto to retrace his footsteps if he hopes to win a second term.

He cautioned that failure to do so will see Rutocall God but he won’t answer”.

"President Ruto if you are not careful this protest will cost you your second term and it will be a blunder for you. It’s better you re-adjust and do the needful so you won’t face what you don’t expect. By then, you will call God but he won’t answer you." Ayodele stated on Saturday when he cautioned the President on the possibility of becoming the first elected Kenyan President to be sent packing after one term in office.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian pastor Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts tough elections for Raila Odinga and William Ruto
Nigerian pastor Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts tough elections for Raila Odinga and William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Ayodele stated that he has been in communion with God and has received the message which he passed to Ruto, noting that the Head of State still has time to reverse his fortunes and be poised to clinch a second term.

READ: Government links gen z protests to Russia-Ukraine conflict & 4 issues championed by Ruto

Ayodele added that Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza regime will face more protests opposing unpopular policies and his leadership.

The cleric noted that the protests will be driven by Kenyans themselves with no one sponsoring as citizens are tired of economic hardships and are demanding more accountability from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cautioned that failure to listen to the people would be Ruto’s downfall, giving the opposition an advantage.

The cleric added that any good job by the President and his legacy will amount to nothing when he takes to the campaign trail for a second term as voters shall have already written him off owing to unpopular policies.

"You will spoil your good works if you are not careful, don't allow your government to become unpopular with your policies. You may lose your second term bid cheaply to opposition if you are not careful," he added.

File image of President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and other Kenya Kwanza leaders on their knees as they are being prayed for in Kiambu County
File image of President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and other Kenya Kwanza leaders on their knees as they are being prayed for in Kiambu County File image of President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and other Kenya Kwanza leaders on their knees as they are being prayed for in Kiambu County Pulse Live Kenya

The last few days have proved to be one of the most challenging moments of Ruto’s presidents with citizens taking to the streets in protest across the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

Unlike previous protests that were called by the opposition leaders, the current wave of protests, driven by gen z have seen the citizens themselves taking the initiative to protest against a controversial bill that will make life difficult for them.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How gen z took Finace Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending

How gen z took Finace Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending

Ruto’s revamped security in Nyahururu: Mandatory search, screening equipment & police presence

Ruto’s revamped security in Nyahururu: Mandatory search, screening equipment & police presence

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

Government links gen z protests to Russia-Ukraine conflict & 4 issues championed by Ruto

Government links gen z protests to Russia-Ukraine conflict & 4 issues championed by Ruto

2 Reasons Kenyans may fail in recalling members of parliament

2 Reasons Kenyans may fail in recalling members of parliament

Finance Bill 2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital

Finance Bill 2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital

Daughter recalls last conversation with Magistrate Kivuti who was killed on her birthday

Daughter recalls last conversation with Magistrate Kivuti who was killed on her birthday

#FreeBilly: Fireworks as over 50K Kenyans join X Space to demand release of arrested influencers

#FreeBilly: Fireworks as over 50K Kenyans join X Space to demand release of arrested influencers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto who was shot dead at Makadara law courts after shooting and killing a judge

Tale of commander who killed magistrate: Health struggles, 3 wives & harassment claims

An undercover police officer arrests an activist within the Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) during a demonstration against the Financial Bill 2023. Photo by John Ochieng

Kenyans share tips on how to identify undercover police officers during protests

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the Benny Hinn crusade in Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

Rachel Ruto reveals how she teamed up with Ruto to solve crisis through divine intervention

Jowie Irungu in court with his parents

Family reveals what killed Jowie Irungu's father as legal team gives way forward