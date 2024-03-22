NIS gets new role in passport issuance

This has led to a backlog of 724,000 passport applications and new requests.

To address this issue, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has enlisted the help of the National Security Intelligence Service (NIS) to procure these materials.

Kindiki informed Parliament on Thursday that the Department of Immigration requires 3 million passport booklets every 90 days.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Petitions on March 21, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

However, suppliers can only provide 1.5 million. Therefore, the NIS has been tasked with supporting the procurement process to alleviate the shortage and expedite passport issuance.

The surge in passport applications is attributed to government policies regarding labour exportation.

Kindiki mentioned plans to provide passports to all 18-year-olds and above, even without their application, after addressing the current backlog.

“I have assigned the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to support the State Department for Immigration and Registration of Citizens to get us these travel materials,” CS Kindiki said.

He also added that “NIS has been supporting us with the procurement of the booklets and we have made tremendous progress since then. This has also helped us cut tender wars and the attendant nonsense on urgent procurement.”

In support of free movement of goods, services and people within the East African Community, the MPs tasked the CS to respond to the concerns raised on elimination of roadblocks and the status of passport issuance to the public.

Notably, the CS had committed to eliminate all roadblocks across the country, particularly the Northern corridor by November, 2024.

In light of security concerns, CS Kithure Kindiki disclosed to the committee that the ministry is 60% compliant and 40% not because it has maintained some few roadblocks in selected areas along the Northern corridor.

Additionally, members of the committee tasked the CS to pronounce himself on the assault done to Fafi MP Yakub Salah and the public by immigration officers.

Remorsefully, the CS apologized on behalf of Interior and National Administration ministry for the indignified and backward treatment.

"I will submit an apology in writing, I can't condone this assault," remarked Prof. Kindiki.