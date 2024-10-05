The sports category has moved to a new website.


NPS cautions Kenyans against these accounts impersonating IG Douglas Kanja

Charles Ouma

“The existing accounts are maintained by imposters with criminal intent to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

The National Police Service (NPS) flagged several social media accounts impersonating the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

NPS, in a statement released on Saturday, October 5, 2024 cautioned Kenyans to be cautious and listed five social media accounts purported to belong to IG Douglas Kanja.

“We wish to caution the public against interacting with multiple fake accounts purporting to belong to the Inspector General-National Police Service, IG Douglas Kanja,” read part of the statement.

All the five accounts were flagged as fake, with NPS adding that the persons behind the accounts are fraudsters keen on swindling Kenyans.

“The existing accounts are maintained by imposters with criminal intent to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans,” added the statement.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

NPS noted that the newly appointed police boss does not operate any social media account and urged Kenyans shun any account purporting to be the IG’s.

"Please note that IG Kanja does not operate any social media account," added the statement. NPS listed the accounts in the following links, appealing to Kenyans to report them.

  1. https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091947816705&mibextid=9R9pXO
  2. ttps://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079520889797&mibextid=9R9pXO
  3. ttps://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091866729492&mibextid=9R9pXO
  4. ttps://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093847900484&mibextid=9R9pXO
  5. ttps://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091866729492&mibextid=ZbWKwL

READ: Understanding Oath of Secrecy taken by new IG Douglas Kanja, what it means

Some of the accounts in question have been using Douglas Kanja’s photos obtained online, purporting to be the Inspector General of Police.

“Members of the public are urged to treat these posts as malicious and fake. Please note that IG Kanja does not operate any social media accounts,” NPS insisted.

NPS urged Kenyans to report any account purportedly belonging to the IG, clarifying that the police boss does not operate any social media account.

According to NPS, reporting the accounts and having the respective social media companies take action will help in curing the spread of fake news and scuttle the plans of the shadowy figures behind them.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja when he took oath of office
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja when he took oath of office Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja when he took oath of office Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kalonzo cancels 2 rallies amid claims of police blocking him from accessing church

Earlier on, NPS had flagged similar accounts purporting to represent Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli.

Similar to Kanja, Masengeli does not operate any social media account.

Charles Ouma

