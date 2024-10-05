NPS cautions Kenyans against these accounts impersonating IG Douglas Kanja

NPS, in a statement released on Saturday, October 5, 2024 cautioned Kenyans to be cautious and listed five social media accounts purported to belong to IG Douglas Kanja.

“We wish to caution the public against interacting with multiple fake accounts purporting to belong to the Inspector General-National Police Service, IG Douglas Kanja,” read part of the statement.

IG Douglas Kanja has no account on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

All the five accounts were flagged as fake, with NPS adding that the persons behind the accounts are fraudsters keen on swindling Kenyans.

“The existing accounts are maintained by imposters with criminal intent to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans,” added the statement.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Pulse Live Kenya

NPS noted that the newly appointed police boss does not operate any social media account and urged Kenyans shun any account purporting to be the IG’s.

"Please note that IG Kanja does not operate any social media account," added the statement. NPS listed the accounts in the following links, appealing to Kenyans to report them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the accounts in question have been using Douglas Kanja’s photos obtained online, purporting to be the Inspector General of Police.

“Members of the public are urged to treat these posts as malicious and fake. Please note that IG Kanja does not operate any social media accounts,” NPS insisted.

Reporting the accounts

ADVERTISEMENT

NPS urged Kenyans to report any account purportedly belonging to the IG, clarifying that the police boss does not operate any social media account.

According to NPS, reporting the accounts and having the respective social media companies take action will help in curing the spread of fake news and scuttle the plans of the shadowy figures behind them.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja when he took oath of office Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier on, NPS had flagged similar accounts purporting to represent Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli.

ADVERTISEMENT