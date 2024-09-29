Kalonzo cancels 2 rallies amid claims of police blocking him from accessing church

Azimio la Umoja leaders including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Alliance Party(DAP K) leader Eugine Wamalwa, and Jubilee’s Jeremiah Kioni were on Sunday, September 29, 2024 blocked from accessing a church in Mlolongo.
According to Kalonzo, police intercepted him alongside Jimi Wanjigi, Jeremiah Kioni and Eugene Wamalwa as they were heading to a church service on Sunday
Police intercepted the leaders as they were heading to AIC Kasina Church in Mlolongo for a service in the company of Safina party leader Jimi Wanjigi.
Kalonzo slammed the government and the police for what he termed as cowardly act of intimidation, alleging that police had taken over Kitengela and Mlolongo town where the opposition leaders had scheduled two political rallies.
''No wonder the guilty are afraid, what is the reason of bringing in the police land rover outside here in Kitengela and Mlolongo, it is a shameful act,’’ Kalonzo fired.
The Wiper Party boss noted that as a result, the two political rallies had since been cancelled.
Kalonzo's appeal to Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja
He further appealed to the new Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja not to allow police to be misused by politicians and urged him to address some of the accusations labelled against the police.
‘’I want to appeal to the new Inspector General of Police, Kanja to stand there and make a difference so that all of us can feel secure,’’ Kalonzo stated.
“The government is responsible for protecting Kenyans and Kindiki must be held accountable for our safety. There must be accountability, as the buck stops with him and the presidency.” He added.
Filling Raila's shoes in criticising the government
Kalonzo has in the recent past emerged as a fierce critic of the government, joining a number of politicians who continue to criticize and hold the Kenya Kwanza regime accountable and filling up the vacuum left by Azimio leader Raila Odinga who warmed up to President William Ruto and the broad-based government.
''Some are now labeling us opposition, I cannot be an opposition and yet we are a team waiting to take over the government, properly we are an alternative government,'' Kalonzo urged.
The former Vice President is also among those who have defended embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from a spririted onslaught lanched by President William Ruto's allies.