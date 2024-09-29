Kalonzo cancels 2 rallies amid claims of police blocking him from accessing church

Police intercepted the leaders as they were heading to AIC Kasina Church in Mlolongo for a service in the company of Safina party leader Jimi Wanjigi.

Kalonzo slammed the government and the police for what he termed as cowardly act of intimidation, alleging that police had taken over Kitengela and Mlolongo town where the opposition leaders had scheduled two political rallies.

''No wonder the guilty are afraid, what is the reason of bringing in the police land rover outside here in Kitengela and Mlolongo, it is a shameful act,’’ Kalonzo fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wiper Party boss noted that as a result, the two political rallies had since been cancelled.

Azimio la Umoja principal and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing the press after a church service on Sunday, September 29, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Kalonzo's appeal to Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja

He further appealed to the new Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja not to allow police to be misused by politicians and urged him to address some of the accusations labelled against the police.

‘’I want to appeal to the new Inspector General of Police, Kanja to stand there and make a difference so that all of us can feel secure,’’ Kalonzo stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is responsible for protecting Kenyans and Kindiki must be held accountable for our safety. There must be accountability, as the buck stops with him and the presidency.” He added.

Azimio la Umoja principal and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Alliance Party leader (DAP K) leader Eugine Wamalwa and Safina party leader Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press after a church service on Sunday, September 29, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Filling Raila's shoes in criticising the government

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalonzo has in the recent past emerged as a fierce critic of the government, joining a number of politicians who continue to criticize and hold the Kenya Kwanza regime accountable and filling up the vacuum left by Azimio leader Raila Odinga who warmed up to President William Ruto and the broad-based government.

''Some are now labeling us opposition, I cannot be an opposition and yet we are a team waiting to take over the government, properly we are an alternative government,'' Kalonzo urged.