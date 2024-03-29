NTSA suspends 2 popular PSV saccos with a fleet of over 200 vehicles

The affected saccos, Bungoma Line Safari Ltd and Smart Highways Sacco Ltd, have been served with immediate suspensions as declared in a press statement released on March 29, 2024.

Bungoma Line Sacco vehicles Pulse Live Kenya

This action follows a thorough review by NTSA which found that the two saccos did not adhere to the stringent regulations set out in Section 5 of the NTSA (Operation of PSV) Regulations, 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, speed data analysis revealed that the saccos had not complied with speed limit regulations.

According to a statement by NTSA, this assessment made possible by the NTSA Intelligent Road Safety Management System.

The authority has made it clear that it expects full cooperation from the saccos.

They are required to meet all the demands of the Traffic Act and PSV Regulations, including presenting their fleet for a compliance inspection to ascertain their roadworthiness and the proper functioning of installed speed limiters.

In addition to these measures, the NTSA has laid out further conditions that the saccos must satisfy:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bungoma Line Safari Ltd must present 162 vehicles and Smart Highways Sacco Ltd 29 vehicles for a compliance inspection at NTSA.

Compliance checks by the speed limiter vendor are also required for the same number of vehicles.

All drivers from both saccos are to undergo road safety sensitization.

A retest by NTSA is mandated for 14 drivers from Bungoma Line Safari and 2 from Smart Highways Sacco.

Pulse Live Kenya

As a part of this crackdown, the National Police Service has been directed to impound any vehicles from these operators that are found on the road during the suspension period.

The Director-General of NTSA has not only emphasized the commitment of the authority to safeguarding the lives of passengers and road users but also reminded all PSV operators of the dire consequences of disregarding road safety regulations.

For travelers and daily commuters, this suspension serves as a reminder to choose PSV operators who prioritize safety.

ADVERTISEMENT