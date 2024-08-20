Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house

Sudi has agreed to provide Okanga with capital to establish a salon for his wife and explore additional business ventures.

Of the Sh1.3 million in funding, Sh300,000 will be allocated to open the salon. The remainder will be invested in ventures such as a posho mill and a car wash in Okanga’s rural home.

Sudi advised Okanga to focus on growing one business at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that success in one venture should precede the expansion into additional businesses.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and ODM loyalist Nuru Okanga Pulse Live Kenya

"No matter how clever you are, you cannot successfully launch multiple businesses simultaneously. You must nurture one business until it is sustainable before moving on to another. I will provide the funds, but you need to heed my advice. Don’t let money cloud your judgment," Sudi said.

Additionally, Sudi will purchase a three-bedroom house for Okanga’s family under the Affordable Housing Program.

Okanga was also urged to allocate some of the funds to treat fans of Bunge la Mwananchi in Jacaranda, where Okanga gained prominence due to his outspoken views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and ODM loyalist Nuru Okanga Pulse Live Kenya

Nuru Okanga’s Son Hospitalised with Kidney Failure

Recently, Nuru Okanga’s 10-year-old son, Kadri Maloba, was diagnosed with kidney failure and has been hospitalised at Kenyatta National Hospital for over three months.

As medical expenses accumulated to Sh 900,000, Okanga sought assistance from well-wishers and politicians from the Azimio coalition. Only a few, including Raila Odinga and Babu Owino, responded to his appeals.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki intervened to cover Kadri's hospital bill. On August 12, 2024, Kindiki sent politician Mike Makarena to settle the outstanding amount.

ADVERTISEMENT