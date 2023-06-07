The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bunge La Wananchi's Nuru Okanga stunned by Wajackoyah's traditional 'Simba'

Fabian Simiyu

Wajackoya's simba is in Kakamega County

Nuru Okanga (left) and George Wajackoyah
Nuru Okanga (left) and George Wajackoyah

2022 presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah gave a tour of his village home to YouTuber Nuru Okanga, who had nothing but praise for the Roots Party leader.

Recommended articles

In Luhya culture, it is customary for men to transition from sleeping in their parents' houses to having their own space, known as 'simba', after undergoing circumcision.

During his visit to Wajackoyah's rural home in Indangalasia, Kakamega County, Okanga was left speechless upon discovering a glass-encased simba, which was truly remarkable.

Nuru Okanga infront of Wajackoyah's simba [Photo: Nuru Okanga]
Nuru Okanga infront of Wajackoyah's simba [Photo: Nuru Okanga] Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Meet 2022 presidential hopeful who promises to legalise Marijuana

Typically, simbas are constructed using mud and often have grass-thatched roofs. However, Wajackoyah's simba is unique as it is a permanent structure.

It is well-painted and features a spacious area with glass encasement, which serves as a verandah.

"Honourable Wajackoya has amazed me. So he says this is his simba. As you can see this house is just made up of glasses but Wajackoyah insists it's a simba. I'm perplexed," Nuru Okanga said.

Nuru Okanga infront of Wajackoyah's simba [Photo: Nuru Okanga]
Nuru Okanga infront of Wajackoyah's simba [Photo: Nuru Okanga] Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In his video, Nuru also captured the tiled grave of Wajackoyah's father, which is adorned with lights. The grave is positioned directly in front of Wajackoyah's simba.

According to Nuru, Wajackoyah has cleared some land adjacent to his compound to construct his magnificent home.

Wajackoya also constructed a permanent house for his mother, which is painted white and equipped with a grill. It is located a short distance away from his own house.

However, Nuru mentioned that there are plans underway to renovate the house, as it was evident that the paint had started to peel off.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nuru Okanga shows house that will house grandchildren in Wajackoyah's compound
Nuru Okanga shows house that will house grandchildren in Wajackoyah's compound Pulse Live Kenya

The politician built a house with multiple doors, intended to accommodate all his grandchildren whenever they visit.

In addition to his political endeavors, Wajackoyah is also a farmer. He has a poultry house along with a nearby storage facility used for storing chicken feed.

Wajackoyah's compound features two black metallic gates at the entrance before reaching the main compound.

He has also planted trees that are expected to blossom in the future, providing a refreshing shade.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bunge La Wananchi's Nuru Okanga stunned by Wajackoyah's traditional 'Simba'

Bunge La Wananchi's Nuru Okanga stunned by Wajackoyah's traditional 'Simba'

Nviiri The Storyteller addresses jealousy in Sol Generation

Nviiri The Storyteller addresses jealousy in Sol Generation

'A Nurse Toto' actress Annstella mourns boyfriend of 7 years

'A Nurse Toto' actress Annstella mourns boyfriend of 7 years

Otile Brown parts ways with manager after 6 years, gives way forward

Otile Brown parts ways with manager after 6 years, gives way forward

King of Smiles breaks silence on TikTok video that landed him in court

King of Smiles breaks silence on TikTok video that landed him in court

Stonebwoy's blushing wife twerks as he hypes her: 'Your beauty is manipulative' [Video]

Stonebwoy's blushing wife twerks as he hypes her: 'Your beauty is manipulative' [Video]

Abel Mutua shows off amazing body transformation after 12-week challenge [Photos]

Abel Mutua shows off amazing body transformation after 12-week challenge [Photos]

Avril, Mark Masai to feature in new drama series 'Faithless' [Trailer]

Avril, Mark Masai to feature in new drama series 'Faithless' [Trailer]

My bazuu bazenga - Mary Kilobi showers Atwoli with love in Switzerland

My bazuu bazenga - Mary Kilobi showers Atwoli with love in Switzerland

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

P Funk Majani and his daughter Paula Kajala

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father

Ciku Muiruri

Ciku Muiruri calls for help following the kidnap of her daughter

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'

My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox