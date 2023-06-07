Bunge La Wananchi's Nuru Okanga stunned by Wajackoyah's traditional 'Simba'

In Luhya culture, it is customary for men to transition from sleeping in their parents' houses to having their own space, known as 'simba', after undergoing circumcision.

During his visit to Wajackoyah's rural home in Indangalasia, Kakamega County, Okanga was left speechless upon discovering a glass-encased simba, which was truly remarkable.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Typically, simbas are constructed using mud and often have grass-thatched roofs. However, Wajackoyah's simba is unique as it is a permanent structure.

It is well-painted and features a spacious area with glass encasement, which serves as a verandah.

"Honourable Wajackoya has amazed me. So he says this is his simba. As you can see this house is just made up of glasses but Wajackoyah insists it's a simba. I'm perplexed," Nuru Okanga said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In his video, Nuru also captured the tiled grave of Wajackoyah's father, which is adorned with lights. The grave is positioned directly in front of Wajackoyah's simba.

According to Nuru, Wajackoyah has cleared some land adjacent to his compound to construct his magnificent home.

Other structures in Wajackoyah's rural compound

Wajackoya also constructed a permanent house for his mother, which is painted white and equipped with a grill. It is located a short distance away from his own house.

However, Nuru mentioned that there are plans underway to renovate the house, as it was evident that the paint had started to peel off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The politician built a house with multiple doors, intended to accommodate all his grandchildren whenever they visit.

In addition to his political endeavors, Wajackoyah is also a farmer. He has a poultry house along with a nearby storage facility used for storing chicken feed.

Wajackoyah's compound features two black metallic gates at the entrance before reaching the main compound.