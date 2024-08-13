CS Kindiki's generosity rescues Nuru Okanga's son after 3 months in KNH

Nuru Okanga, a fervent supporter of Raila Odinga has recently found himself in a deeply emotional situation.

After facing an overwhelming financial burden due to his son's prolonged illness, Okanga's relief finally came when Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki stepped in to settle his son's hefty hospital bill.

A Father's Struggle: Battling a Mounting Hospital Bill

For over three months, Okanga's son, Kadri Maloba, had been hospitalised after being diagnosed with kidney failure.

The mounting medical expenses had left Okanga in a difficult position, forcing him to sell two of his cows in an attempt to cover the costs.

Unfortunately, his efforts fell short, and the family found themselves unable to settle the bill that would allow Kadri to be discharged.

Desperate for help, Okanga turned to his political allies within the Azimio coalition, hoping for assistance.

However, despite his loyal support for the movement, only a few responded, leaving the father of two in a challenging situation.

Kindiki comes to the rescue

The breakthrough came when Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, moved by the plight of Okanga and his son, stepped forward to settle the entire hospital bill.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Okanga took to his Facebook page to express his appreciation.

"I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest thanks to CS Kithure Kindiki, who generously cleared the hospital bill for my son, Kadri Maloba.

"I am also incredibly grateful to MP Babu Owino, Michael Mutembei Makarina, OMOSH ONE HOUR 001 Majoka Mjk Bunge a mwananchi Jacaranda and everyone else who supported me and my family during this challenging time. Your kindness and assistance have made a world of difference, and we are truly thankful."

On the day of Kadri's discharge, Okanga was accompanied by his wife, politician Mike Makarena, and his Bunge la Wananchi counterpart Omosh, alongside close friends.

A glimpse into Okanga's journey

Nuru Okanga's journey has been anything but ordinary. Despite dropping out of school in grade three due to financial difficulties, he returned to education later in life, completing his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 2023 at Mumias Muslim Primary School.

