ADVERTISEMENT
CS Kindiki's generosity rescues Nuru Okanga's son after 3 months in KNH

Amos Robi

For over three months, Okanga's son, Kadri Maloba, had been hospitalised after being diagnosed with kidney failure.

Nuru Okanga
Nuru Okanga
  • Okanga's son, Kadri Maloba, was diagnosed with kidney failure and had been hospitalized for over three months
  • Despite seeking help from his political allies, only a few responded, leaving Okanga in a challenging situation
  • Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki stepped in to settle his son's hefty hospital bill

Nuru Okanga, a fervent supporter of Raila Odinga has recently found himself in a deeply emotional situation.

After facing an overwhelming financial burden due to his son's prolonged illness, Okanga's relief finally came when Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki stepped in to settle his son's hefty hospital bill.

For over three months, Okanga's son, Kadri Maloba, had been hospitalised after being diagnosed with kidney failure.

The mounting medical expenses had left Okanga in a difficult position, forcing him to sell two of his cows in an attempt to cover the costs.

Nuru Okanga when he was discharged from hospital
Nuru Okanga when he was discharged from hospital

READ: Bunge La Wananchi's Nuru Okanga stunned by Wajackoyah's traditional 'Simba'

Unfortunately, his efforts fell short, and the family found themselves unable to settle the bill that would allow Kadri to be discharged.

Desperate for help, Okanga turned to his political allies within the Azimio coalition, hoping for assistance.

However, despite his loyal support for the movement, only a few responded, leaving the father of two in a challenging situation.

The breakthrough came when Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, moved by the plight of Okanga and his son, stepped forward to settle the entire hospital bill.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Okanga took to his Facebook page to express his appreciation.

"I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest thanks to CS Kithure Kindiki, who generously cleared the hospital bill for my son, Kadri Maloba.

"I am also incredibly grateful to MP Babu Owino, Michael Mutembei Makarina, OMOSH ONE HOUR 001 Majoka Mjk Bunge a mwananchi Jacaranda and everyone else who supported me and my family during this challenging time. Your kindness and assistance have made a world of difference, and we are truly thankful."

Nuru Okanga when he was discharged from hospital
Nuru Okanga when he was discharged from hospital

READ: Rise of Kisumu activist Jakababa who was rescued from prison by Raila

On the day of Kadri's discharge, Okanga was accompanied by his wife, politician Mike Makarena, and his Bunge la Wananchi counterpart Omosh, alongside close friends.

Nuru Okanga's journey has been anything but ordinary. Despite dropping out of school in grade three due to financial difficulties, he returned to education later in life, completing his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 2023 at Mumias Muslim Primary School.

Nuru Okanga
Nuru Okanga

READ: Babu Owino makes 1 pledge to Nuru Okang'a after release of KCPE results

His aspirations do not end there, as he plans to further his education to meet the requirements for his political ambitions, including running for a Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat in Kholera Ward in 2027.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

