
Nyaboke Moraa remembers late daughter in emotional post

Charles Ouma

While asking God for strength, the content creator said that she had shed so many tears since Marie's death.

Nyaboke Moraa
Nyaboke Moraa

Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa has penned a touching message remembering her late daughter, Marie who was laid to rest last month.

Conveying the depth of her emotions, Moraa asked God for strength to carry on, weeks after the death of her daughter.

Moraa shared an emotional photo via her Instagram stories showing her looking at the body of her daughter in the casket during her funeral.

READ: Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

While asking God for strength, the content creator said that she had shed so many tears since Marie's death.

Nyaboke Moraa
Nyaboke Moraa Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

Marie Achieng who passed on at 19 years old was laid to rest on August 10, 2024 at Kadongo, Kisumu county in an emotional sendoff that was attended by a host of creatives and celebrities including Lang'ata MP Jalang'o, actress Awinja, and radio presenter Betty Opondo.

Nyaboke emotionally eulogized her daughter and shared how her son Ethan and baby daddy Blak Aende have been encouraging her through the difficult times following the loss.

“Blak, thank you so much for giving me Marie and encouraging me every single day because I'm heartbroken. It is painful, a pain that I cannot even take panadol for. And my son, Ethan, you encouraged me, but today I have to break down," the grieving mother of four stated.

"Marie was my only daughter, I was just a child when I gave birth to her; if I start talking about my daughter, it will take a whole book. I spent the whole night outside with her and had a talk with her, but I don't know how I'm going to tell her to rest in peace." Nyaboke added.

The actress who took a break from social media following Marie’s death with her last post on Facebook being a heartbreaking expression of grief where she questioned her faith and wondered if God truly existed.

Actress Nyaboke Moraa
Actress Nyaboke Moraa Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya
She made a comeback recently with a video which featured comedian Victor Naman, focused on an important message about family planning.

READ: Nyaboke Moraa returns with bold message on family planning, months after loss

In the caption, Nyaboke wrote: "Today being World Contraception Day, let's focus on preventing unintended pregnancies. Mimi huyu wangu @victornaman hatanifanya nikuwe mgeni wa maternity.... Tupange uzazi, we prevent unintended pregnancies of reproductive and maternal health."

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.



