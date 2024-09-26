Nyaboke Moraa returns with bold message on family planning, months after loss

This follows the tragic loss of her only daughter, Marie, who passed away on July 28 at the age of 19.

The young girl was laid to rest on August 10 in Kadongo, Kisumu County, in an emotional farewell attended by many notable figures, including Lang'ata MP Jalang'o, actress Awinja, and radio presenter Betty Opondo.

Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyaboke Moraa steps away from social media after loss

Nyaboke, known for her strong presence and active engagement on social media, went silent following the death of her daughter.

Her last post on Facebook was a heartbreaking expression of grief, where she questioned her faith, wondering if God truly existed after allowing such a tragedy to occur in her life.

Understandably, this marked the start of a social media break for the actress, who chose to take time away from the limelight to mourn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

Nyaboke Moraa bounces back with contraception message months after losing daughter

However, the comedian has now returned to her social media platforms, and fans have shown her immense support.

Upon her return, many expressed their sympathy and encouragement, welcoming her back with messages of hope and telling her to take heart as she continues to heal.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 26 September, during World Contraception Day, Nyaboke shared a video on her platforms, marking her return.

The video, which featured comedian Victor Naman, focused on an important message about family planning. The two emphasised the significance of contraception in preventing unintended pregnancies.

In the caption, Nyaboke wrote: "Today being World Contraception Day, let's focus on preventing unintended pregnancies. Mimi huyu wangu @victornaman hatanifanya nikuwe mgeni wa maternity.... Tupange uzazi, we prevent unintended pregnancies of reproductive and maternal health."

Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The message highlighted the importance of planning a family and making informed decisions about reproductive health.

Nyaboke Moraa's emotional tribute to late daughter Marie

The loss of Marie has undoubtedly been a painful journey for Nyaboke Moraa and her family. In a heartfelt tribute, Nyaboke shared how her daughter’s death had deeply affected her.

She also expressed gratitude to her son Ethan and her children’s father, Blak, for their support during such a challenging period.

"Blak, thank you so much for giving me Marie and encouraging me every single day because I'm heartbroken. It is painful, a pain that I cannot even take Panadol for. And my son, Ethan, you encouraged me, but today I have to break down. Marie was my only daughter. I was just a child when I gave birth to her; if I start talking about my daughter, it will take a whole book. I spent the whole night outside with her and had a talk with her, but I don't know how I'm going to tell her to rest in peace,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng Pulse Live Kenya