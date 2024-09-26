The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nyaboke Moraa returns with bold message on family planning, months after loss

Lynet Okumu

Nyaboke Moraa bounces back with powerful message on family planning, months after losing first-born-child Marie.

Actress Nyaboke Moraa
Actress Nyaboke Moraa

Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa has made a comeback to social media after a long hiatus.

Recommended articles

This follows the tragic loss of her only daughter, Marie, who passed away on July 28 at the age of 19.

The young girl was laid to rest on August 10 in Kadongo, Kisumu County, in an emotional farewell attended by many notable figures, including Lang'ata MP Jalang'o, actress Awinja, and radio presenter Betty Opondo.

Actress Nyaboke Moraa
Actress Nyaboke Moraa Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Nyaboke Moraa speaks on relationship with late daughter in emotional tribute

Nyaboke, known for her strong presence and active engagement on social media, went silent following the death of her daughter.

Her last post on Facebook was a heartbreaking expression of grief, where she questioned her faith, wondering if God truly existed after allowing such a tragedy to occur in her life.

Understandably, this marked the start of a social media break for the actress, who chose to take time away from the limelight to mourn.

ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Nyaboke Moraa
Actress Nyaboke Moraa Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: You can now vote for your favourite actor on Pulse Influencer Awards

Nyaboke Moraa bounces back with contraception message months after losing daughter

However, the comedian has now returned to her social media platforms, and fans have shown her immense support.

Upon her return, many expressed their sympathy and encouragement, welcoming her back with messages of hope and telling her to take heart as she continues to heal.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 26 September, during World Contraception Day, Nyaboke shared a video on her platforms, marking her return.

The video, which featured comedian Victor Naman, focused on an important message about family planning. The two emphasised the significance of contraception in preventing unintended pregnancies.

In the caption, Nyaboke wrote: "Today being World Contraception Day, let's focus on preventing unintended pregnancies. Mimi huyu wangu @victornaman hatanifanya nikuwe mgeni wa maternity.... Tupange uzazi, we prevent unintended pregnancies of reproductive and maternal health."

Actress Nyaboke Moraa
Actress Nyaboke Moraa Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nyaboke Moraa's baby daddy leaves everything to God after death of their daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

The message highlighted the importance of planning a family and making informed decisions about reproductive health.

The loss of Marie has undoubtedly been a painful journey for Nyaboke Moraa and her family. In a heartfelt tribute, Nyaboke shared how her daughter’s death had deeply affected her.

She also expressed gratitude to her son Ethan and her children’s father, Blak, for their support during such a challenging period.

"Blak, thank you so much for giving me Marie and encouraging me every single day because I'm heartbroken. It is painful, a pain that I cannot even take Panadol for. And my son, Ethan, you encouraged me, but today I have to break down. Marie was my only daughter. I was just a child when I gave birth to her; if I start talking about my daughter, it will take a whole book. I spent the whole night outside with her and had a talk with her, but I don't know how I'm going to tell her to rest in peace,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng
Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of four, has often shared moments from her family life with her audience. While she has kept a relatively low profile during her period of mourning, her return to social media suggests a gradual process of healing and moving forward, while still keeping the memory of her daughter alive.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lil Maina, producer Kanzu face off over earnings from 'Kishash' hit

Lil Maina, producer Kanzu face off over earnings from 'Kishash' hit

Nyaboke Moraa returns with bold message on family planning, months after loss

Nyaboke Moraa returns with bold message on family planning, months after loss

Ex-radio presenter accused of burning wife's house details what really happened

Ex-radio presenter accused of burning wife's house details what really happened

Mungai Eve admits she already had someone in mind before leaving Trevor

Mungai Eve admits she already had someone in mind before leaving Trevor

Citizen TV's Mashirima Kapombe mourns mum in emotional post

Citizen TV's Mashirima Kapombe mourns mum in emotional post

2 content creators who have won most Pulse Influencer Awards

2 content creators who have won most Pulse Influencer Awards

Lulu Hassan gets her flowers for dressing Winnie Bwire's family at last farewell

Lulu Hassan gets her flowers for dressing Winnie Bwire's family at last farewell

Samidoh officially cuts ties with manager & longtime friend

Samidoh officially cuts ties with manager & longtime friend

This silence is killing - Milly WaJesus shares real reason behind 1-week silence

This silence is killing - Milly WaJesus shares real reason behind 1-week silence

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga

Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga

Comedian Dr King'ori

Dr King'ori finally reveals reason he left NMG, why he retained show's rights

Actor Peter Macon

'Family Guy' actor Peter Macon in Kenya, what to know about his trip

Comedian Flaqo & his ex girlfriend Keranta

Cheating allegations surface as Keranta confirms breakup with Flaqo