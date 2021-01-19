Nyamira Members of County Assembly (MCAs) on Tuesday rejected the nomination of Dr. James Gesami as the County’s Deputy Governor.

This comes a few weeks after Governor Amos Nyaribo took over the leadership of the county, following the passing on of James Nyagarama.

The Nyamira County MCAs vote 21 out of 15 against Governor Nyaribo's DG nominee James Gesami, following an appointments Committee’s report which termed Gesami unfit to hold office.

“The County Assembly of Nyamira vetted and rejected the nomination of Dr. James Ondicho Gesami to the position of Deputy Governor of the County Government of Nyamira by a resolution passed by the Honourable house held on Tuesday 19th January, 2021,” read a letter signed by the House Speaker Moffat Teya.

Letter