Members of the Nyandarua County Assembly on Friday Impeached Speaker Wahome Ndegwa.

30 out of 39 MCAs voted in favour of his ouster after being accused of among other things abuse of office.

One MCA voted against the motion while eight were absent.

The county lawmakers convened a special sitting after a court ruling cleared the impeachment motion sponsored by the assembly's majority leader Kingori Wambugu.

Speaker Ndegwa is accused of corruption and unethical practices through nepotism, influencing tendering for the hiring of his personal vehicle, illegally paying himself Sh606,000 in allowances and appointing himself a signatory to bank accounts from which colossal amounts of money were irregularly withdrawn.