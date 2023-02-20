Why DPP dropped terror case against Laban-Cliff Onserio

Laban filed an application to the court asking for the adjournment of the matter after it emerged that there was a lack of sufficient evidence against him.

Mr Onserio's lawyer, Ishmael Nyaribo confirmed that Magistrate Boaz Ombewa from the Kahawa Law Courts concluded the matter after the ODPP dropped the charges.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Standard Media Group Chief of Staff was arrested on December 18, 2022, at the Holy Family Basilica grounds after guards raised an alert with the DCI.

It was reported that an explosive was found in Laban's car.

Pulse Live Kenya

The journalist would, later on, spend Christmas behind bars as the authorities investigated the matter.