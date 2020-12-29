One dead, 2 injured after Quarry collapses, burying them alive

One person has died and two others left fighting for their lives, after a quarry they were working in collapsed in Chepkositoknik, in Bomet County.

The two who are in critical condition have been rushed to Tenwek Mission Hospital for treatment.

Reports reaching Pulse Live indicate that the three were going about their work when the sand mine collapsed and buried them alive.

Area residents said the walls of the quarry collapsed at about 10:00 AM when the group was beginning the day’s work.

Locals teamed up with the County’s disaster management team that led rescue operations for the three individuals.