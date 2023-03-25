Oscar Sudi intervenes for teen who crashed tycoon's plane

The MP has requested that the authorities release the young man and has even promised to pay for the boy's aviation classes.

"I kindly beseech the authorities to pardon this young man from Gilgil. Don't arrest him. Please hand him over to me, I will take him to an aviation school," Sudi tweeted.

Sudi's plea comes hours after Kenyans reacted in different ways to the story, with some people asking the authorities to pardon the 17-year-old and enroll him in an aviation college.

The authorities who have detained the young man are waiting for ongoing investigations before taking their next step regarding the incident.

It is alleged that the minor sneaked onto a ranch in Gilgil and attempted to fly the aircraft, but in the process, he hit the fence, causing the engine to turn off. The minor escaped unhurt.

"A stranger male Juvenile who confirmed his name as David Chege aged about 17 years, walked into the compound of the said ranch and boarded into the cabin of the said aircraft parked at the yard and started its engine at the hanger and taxed it but did not take off," read part of the report after the crash.

Social media reactions

Kenyans have applauded Oscar Sudi for intervening on behalf of the young man, although some have said that the legislator should pay for the damages that the young man caused instead of paying for his aviation studies.

"I don't think this has anything to do with talent. He was caught stealing, and should either be punished for it or forgiven. What if he harmed people in the process? I don't think enabling him right now solves anything," tweeted Maasai Diary.

Felix Malombe added that aviation schools don't teach what the minor did.

