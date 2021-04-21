Moses Kuria: Owners of the BBI are trying to perpetuate power

Speaking on Wednesday, the MP insisted that the reforms proposed by the BBI do not require a referendum which the owners want.

Kuria went on to say that there are good things in the document that has Kenyans highly divided on whether to support or not to support.

“There are good things about the BBI but most of the reforms do not require a referendum. But the owners of the BBI are trying to perpetuate power. That's the main agenda of the BBI,” said Moses Kuria.

During the interview, the Gatundu South MP also addressed among other issues how he formed the Tanga Tanga faction which is comprised of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto, and his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.