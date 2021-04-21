Moses Kuria makes call to Uhuru during Live radio interview

The outspoken MP gave his views on a number of controversial topics in the Kenyan political scene.

When asked about his involvement with the faction associated with Deputy President William Ruto, Tanga Tanga, Kuria stated that he pioneered the movement.

"I did not join Tanga Tanga, I created Tanga Tanga. The Tanga Tanga movement is strong in spirit. There's a deep message within it which I can summarize as 'self determination'," the MP stated, adding that the Jubilee Party is headed for it's inevitable end.

Kuria Calls Uhuru

The MP blamed the Jubilee Party for failures of President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration sating that the ruling party lost focus.

"I would give the government (2107-now) a rating of 2-3/10. This is because in my opinion, Jubilee Party lost focus. The implosion of Jubilee Party is inevitable. It is now a question of when it will happen, not if." he stated.

At the end of the interview, the legislator made a call to President Kenyatta in a bid to prove that he and the President are on speaking terms.

"He must be attending to State business in Congo," Kuria explained when the call went unanswered.