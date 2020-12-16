Fear and panic ensured after another passenger died onboard a Machakos bound bus, on Tuesday.

The incident was confirmed by Kibwezi Sub-County Police Commander Ben Changulo, who said that passengers had been asking the diseased to close the window, when they discovered that he was not moving.

The 68-year-old man’s body was taken to Kibwezi Mortuary, and health officials called in to fumigate the Public Service Vehicle the dead man was travelling in.

This comes a few weeks after another passenger died inside a 14-seater Embassava matatu along Mombasa road in Nairobi, in what was initially suspected to be a case of covid-19.

The matatu was headed to the city centre when passengers realized that one of them was not conscious after he had been asked to give way to a woman who wanted to alight.

The matatu crew then called Ministry of Health officials who came and fumigated the matatu before they took the body to city mortuary.

It was later on announced that he had not died of Covid-19, as earlier suspected.