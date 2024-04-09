Passengers stranded after Nairobi-bound bus was engulf by floods

The road has been transformed into an expanse of flood waters, as heavy rains continue to pound the area, causing rivers to swell and roads to disappear under the deluge.

The bus, carrying an undisclosed number of passengers, was en route to Nairobi

The driver's attempt to traverse the flooded road proved futile as the vehicle became partially submerged, leaving passengers clinging to hope and the upper parts of the bus.

Flooded section of the Nairobi - Garissa Road due to flooding at Arer Area, between Bangaley and Madogo. Pulse Live Kenya

Efforts to rescue the stranded passengers are currently underway, with local authorities and community members joining forces.

The Kenya Red Cross has been mobilised to provide necessary aid and coordinate rescue operations.

“Kenya Red Cross first responders in collaboration with community members are currently engaged in a challenging rescue operation to save the lives of several people stranded aboard a bus that has been marooned by raging waters at Arer near Tulla village, Tana River County,” Kenya Red Cross said in a statement.

Kenya Red Cross has dispatched two rescue boats to ensure a swift and effective response.

In a related development, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a critical advisory regarding the closure of the Nairobi - Garissa Road.

In a statement released earlier today, KeNHA announced, "KeNHA informs the public of the closure of the Nairobi - Garissa (A3) Road due to flooding at Arer Area, between Bangaley and Madogo. The flooding is the result of the ongoing heavy rains which occurred last night, leading to rising water levels along the entire stretch.”

The flooding at Arer has not only compromised the road but also rendered the previously established diversion ineffective, posing a considerable safety risk to motorists.

As a result, the road will remain closed until the floodwaters recede, and the damaged section is reinstated.

In response to the situation, KeNHA has deployed staff to the affected area, to address the washout promptly once the water levels subside.