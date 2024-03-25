Heavy rain turns parts of Nairobi Expressway into a raging river [Videos]

Motorists were caught off-guard as floodwaters raged down the road, disrupting the start of a busy week.

The relentless rain, accumulating rapidly, overwhelmed drainage systems, leading to significant flooding on various sections of the expressway.

This incident highlights the ongoing struggle with infrastructure resilience in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns in Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flooding not only slowed down traffic but also raised concerns about the adequacy of stormwater management systems in urban planning.

Videos and photos shared on social media platforms showed vehicles cautiously navigating through the water, with some areas being more affected than others.

"We have been stuck in traffic on the expressway for about an hour to get to this point," CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo said in a video.

He added that the floodwaters had covered the wheels of the vehicle he was travelling in, showing the extent of the flooding.

"A small car could easily be swept away," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the most affected areas to manage the situation and ensure the safety of motorists.

The company managing the Nairobi Expressway is assessing measures to mitigate the impact of future rains.

This event brings to the forefront the critical need for climate-resilient infrastructure in Nairobi.

In recent years, experts have suggested that as the city continues to grow, both in population and in infrastructure, a comprehensive approach to urban planning and environmental management is crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT

This includes upgrading drainage systems, incorporating green spaces that can absorb rainwater, and planning for sustainable urban growth.

The flooding on the Nairobi Expressway serves as a reminder of the challenges posed by climate change and urbanization.

It also underscores the importance of preparedness and the need for infrastructure that can withstand the extremes of weather.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had earlier alerted Kenyans on the occurrence of heavy rainfall in various parts of the country that could last up to 7 days.

In Nairobi, the authorities had predicted moderate to heavy rainfall, cautioning residents to stay safe and prepared.

ADVERTISEMENT