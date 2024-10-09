The sports category has moved to a new website.

One prayed for on the altar can only be removed from the altar - Dorcas Rigathi

Lynet Okumu

When Pastor Dorcas Rigathi said Gachagua’s fate is sealed on the altar.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the wife of Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has always stood firm in her support for her husband, regularly commending him as both a good man and a capable leader.

Even in the midst of the current political storm, with calls for his impeachment growing louder, Pastor Dorcas remains unshaken in her faith and devotion.

In a YouTube video posted on September 30 by Kenya News Channel, Pastor Dorcas was seen delivering a sermon in which she made a powerful declaration.

She stated that removing her husband from his position would not be an easy task because he had been prayed for on the altar. According to her, anyone prayed for on the altar could only be removed from that very same altar.

Before beginning her sermon, Pastor Dorcas spoke fondly of her husband. "I have a man that I love. Many of you call him Riggy G, some of you call him the truthful man. He is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya," she stated

"Some of you call him the truthful man. He's the Deputy President of the Republic of kanya. We have people who have a problem believing in that. He was prayed for from the altar," she continued.

"One who is prayed for on the altar, you can only remove him from the altar," she said, to cheers from the congregation.

She reassured the audience not to fear, telling them that God would fight for them. "The God of vengeance will fight for you," she declared, before adding, "I love him, and because you love him, I will give you a good word."

Pastor Dorcas then proceeded to preach, reading from the book of 1 Chronicles, chapter 4, verses 9 to 10, providing her congregation with spiritual nourishment.

While Pastor Dorcas was offering spiritual encouragement, the political reality facing her husband was becoming more severe. The National Assembly recently voted on a motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, with a significant number of MPs supporting his removal.

Following the vote, Gachagua took to social media to offer a calm and seemingly accepting response to the situation. In a tweet posted shortly after the motion passed with 281 MPs in favour, Gachagua quoted Bible verses, appearing to find solace in his faith amid the political challenges.

The impeachment process, however, is far from over. On October 9, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi directed that the motion be heard by the Senate plenary on October 16 and 17.

If the Senate does indeed support the impeachment, Gachagua will make history by becoming the first Deputy President to be removed from office under Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

