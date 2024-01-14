Pastor Ng'ang'a gives his verdict on TB Joshua after BBC documentary

The Neno Evangelism Center founder defended TB Joshua, stating that he personally visited his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), in Lagos, Nigeria, and was convinced that the deceased preacher was a true man of God.

According to Pastor Ng’ang’a, TB Joshua was a man of God who treated him with respect and dignity, and did not ask for even a coin.

During the visit, Pastor Ng’ang’a extended an invitation to TB Joshua to come to Kenya.

Instead, Joshua who died two years ago requested him to return to Kenya and spread the gospel.

"That man was a man of God. I went there. I went to TB Joshua’s church and when he heard I was around he ordered I be transferred to another house which was presidential." Pastor Ng'ang'a said

"On Sunday I went to his church and found my seat and my wife’s had been reserved despite the church being full. I was called. I later invited him to Kenya, but he told me to relax and return to Kenya and spread the gospel," he added.

Accusation of sexual abuse

A three-part documentary produced by the BBC brought to light allegations of atrocities and sexual crimes committed by T.B. Joshua against his disciples.

The investigative report which took two years to produce involved interviews with at least 30 purported former members and workers of SCOAN.

Several people, including five Britons accused TB Joshua of rape and forced abortions within his secretive Lagos compound.

The late televangelist who passed away a week before his 58th birthday on June 5, 2021 was also accused of making them work round the clock with no pay and meting violence on his followers as well as his daughter, born out of wedlock.

"It was a psychological prison. We thought we were in heaven, but we were in hell, and in hell, terrible things happen." Recounted one of his church members interviewed in the documentary.

Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) dismissed the allegations, and defended its founder.