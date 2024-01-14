The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Pastor Ng'ang'a gives his verdict on TB Joshua after BBC documentary

Charles Ouma

The allegations emerged from a two-year investigative documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), uncovering disturbing incidents of abuse and manipulation within the confines of the SCOAN.

Pastor Ng'ang'a
Pastor Ng'ang'a

Popular city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a has given his verdict on a recent documentary by BBC in which Nigerian prophet TB Joshua was accused of faking miracles and sexually abusing his followers.

Recommended articles

The Neno Evangelism Center founder defended TB Joshua, stating that he personally visited his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), in Lagos, Nigeria, and was convinced that the deceased preacher was a true man of God.

According to Pastor Ng’ang’a, TB Joshua was a man of God who treated him with respect and dignity, and did not ask for even a coin.

During the visit, Pastor Ng’ang’a extended an invitation to TB Joshua to come to Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, Joshua who died two years ago requested him to return to Kenya and spread the gospel.

"That man was a man of God. I went there. I went to TB Joshua’s church and when he heard I was around he ordered I be transferred to another house which was presidential." Pastor Ng'ang'a said

TB-Joshua
TB-Joshua Pulse Ghana

"On Sunday I went to his church and found my seat and my wife’s had been reserved despite the church being full. I was called. I later invited him to Kenya, but he told me to relax and return to Kenya and spread the gospel," he added.

Accusation of sexual abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-part documentary produced by the BBC brought to light allegations of atrocities and sexual crimes committed by T.B. Joshua against his disciples.

READ: TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

The investigative report which took two years to produce involved interviews with at least 30 purported former members and workers of SCOAN.

Several people, including five Britons accused TB Joshua of rape and forced abortions within his secretive Lagos compound.

The late televangelist who passed away a week before his 58th birthday on June 5, 2021 was also accused of making them work round the clock with no pay and meting violence on his followers as well as his daughter, born out of wedlock.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was a psychological prison. We thought we were in heaven, but we were in hell, and in hell, terrible things happen." Recounted one of his church members interviewed in the documentary.

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion
Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion Pulse Nigeria

Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) dismissed the allegations, and defended its founder.

Following TB Joshua’s death, the leadership of the church was taken over by his widow, Evelyn Joshua.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Woman found murdered in Roysambu Airbnb, detectives swing into action

Woman found murdered in Roysambu Airbnb, detectives swing into action

Agnes Ngetich makes history, sets new 10,000m record

Agnes Ngetich makes history, sets new 10,000m record

Pastor Ng'ang'a gives his verdict on TB Joshua after BBC documentary

Pastor Ng'ang'a gives his verdict on TB Joshua after BBC documentary

Billionaire Buzeki fires 300 staff over high fuel prices & scales down operations

Billionaire Buzeki fires 300 staff over high fuel prices & scales down operations

MP Peter Salasya speaks on the slapping incident & ordeal at the hands of the police

MP Peter Salasya speaks on the slapping incident & ordeal at the hands of the police

Sylvanus Osoro answers Simba Arati in cryptic message as row escalates

Sylvanus Osoro answers Simba Arati in cryptic message as row escalates

Emotions run high as 'Firirinda' singer Dickson Munyonyi is laid to rest

Emotions run high as 'Firirinda' singer Dickson Munyonyi is laid to rest

How Charlene Ruto celebrated her 31st birthday

How Charlene Ruto celebrated her 31st birthday

MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in public confrontation [Video]

MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in public confrontation [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past media briefing

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

An AI generated image of people using their phones

How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari

Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried