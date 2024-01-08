The sports category has moved to a new website.

TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

Ima Elijah

Insiders claim that TB Joshua harboured a vendetta against foreigners.

TB Joshua [GhanaWeb]

The allegations emerged from a two-year investigative documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), uncovering disturbing incidents of abuse and manipulation within the confines of the SCOAN.

Insiders claim TB Joshua harboured a vendetta against foreigners, particularly white people, seeking to make them serve him as a form of payback for the historical enslavement of his forefathers.

Individuals present at a secretive meeting recall TB Joshua expressing his desire to use white people as slaves, stating, "He said it's loud and clear. He wanted to use white people to be slaves; Westerners enslaved his forefathers, so he himself now wants to enslave them."

In the report, which spans nearly two decades, five Britons accused TB Joshua of rape and forced abortions within his secretive Lagos compound. Moreover, the late televangelist is accused of making them work round the clock with no pay.

One of the accusers, a British woman named Rae, revealed that she joined the church at the age of 21 in 2002, leaving her studies at Brighton University. For the next 12 years, she lived as one of Joshua's disciples inside the maze-like concrete compound in Lagos.

"It was a psychological prison. We thought we were in heaven, but we were in hell, and in hell, terrible things happen."

TB Joshua passed away a week before his 58th birthday on June 5, 2021.

