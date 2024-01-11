The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Emmanuel TV exits DStv, other terrestrial broadcast networks

Ima Elijah

The documentary features purported former members of SCOAN confessing to instances of molestation and torture allegedly perpetrated by the late prophet.

Prophet TB Joshua
Prophet TB Joshua

Recommended articles

This decision came before the controversial documentary aired by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which levied serious allegations against the deceased clergyman.

The controversial three-part documentary produced by the BBC delved into allegations of atrocities and sexual crimes committed by T.B. Joshua against his disciples. The investigative report involved interviews with at least 30 purported former members and workers of SCOAN.

In a message displayed on the screen, Multichoice DStv informed its viewers about the imminent discontinuation, slated to take effect from January 17, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The message stated, "Dear viewer, please note that Emmanuel TV will exit on the 17th of January 2024. Thank you for watching."

Notably, Emmanuel TV will not only part ways with Multichoice but will also terminate its services on StarSat and several other pay-TV platforms.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Emmanuel TV exits DStv, other terrestrial broadcast networks

Emmanuel TV exits DStv, other terrestrial broadcast networks

Council of Governors strongly rejects Ruto's education reforms over 5 concerns

Council of Governors strongly rejects Ruto's education reforms over 5 concerns

Tragic end for 1st-year student after she was stabbed by her cohabiting boyfriend

Tragic end for 1st-year student after she was stabbed by her cohabiting boyfriend

Gov't demolishes former CS Amina Mohamed's house in full glare of the public

Gov't demolishes former CS Amina Mohamed's house in full glare of the public

How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

Decoding the meaning of KCSE Grades X, Y, P, W & U

Decoding the meaning of KCSE Grades X, Y, P, W & U

Levis Otieno gets scholarship offer after KCSE success

Levis Otieno gets scholarship offer after KCSE success

Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays

Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prophet TB Joshua

Multichoice DStv to stop Emmanuel TV broadcast amid BBC documentary controversy

TB Joshua [GhanaWeb]

TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

Pope Francis wants the world to unite in opposition to surrogate motherhood [Andrew Medichini/AP]

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

11 miners trapped in Zimbabwe's gold mine collapse [Africa News]

11 miners trapped in Zimbabwe's gold mine collapse