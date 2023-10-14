Fuel prices hit record high as EPRA announces October/November prices

The reviewed fuel prices will see Kenyans will now dig deeper into their pockets in yet another month that has seen a consecutive increase in prices.

In the latest prices that will take effect from October 15 to November 14, Super Petrol was increased by Ksh5, from Ksh211.64 to Ksh217.36.

The price of diesel will also increase from Sh 200.99 a litre to retail at Sh 205.47 in Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

A marginal increase was announced on the price of Kerosene which will now retail at Sh 203.06 per litre, up from Sh 202.61 per litre.

EPRA explained that the increase in fuel prices was as a result of the increase in landed costs of the commodity

"Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol, Diesel & Kerosene increases by Ksh5.72, Ksh4.48 & Ksh2.45 per litre respectively.

"In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Ksh217.36, Ksh205.47 & Ksh205.06 effective midnight for the next 30 days," EPRA stated.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Moses Kuria's prediction of increase

The increase is in line with former Trade Cabinet Secretary and Current Public Service Performance and Delivery Management CS Moses Kuria's prediction that the trend will continue.

Amid protests after the prices hit an all-time high, Kuria warned that the trend would continue with each month seeing increase in the prices.

He noted that the pattern would see the prices increase by Sh10 every month until February next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worth noting is that the increase is not along the margins that Kuria predicted.

According to Kuria, a litre of Petrol will retail at Sh 260 per liter by February 2024).

"Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by Ksh 10 every month till February." Kuria wrote.

“I repeat. Petrol will be Ksh.260 by February. El Nino is coming in 3 weeks and will last till March. These are global and climate change-driven. Responsible leaders ought to tell the truth to prepare the people. You can throw stones at me all you want." He added.