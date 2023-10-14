The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Fuel prices hit record high as EPRA announces October/November prices

Charles Ouma

Pain at the pump as fuel prices increase to new record

A vehicle fueling at a fuel station
A vehicle fueling at a fuel station

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new fuel prices that will be in effect for the next month.

Recommended articles

The reviewed fuel prices will see Kenyans will now dig deeper into their pockets in yet another month that has seen a consecutive increase in prices.

In the latest prices that will take effect from October 15 to November 14, Super Petrol was increased by Ksh5, from Ksh211.64 to Ksh217.36.

The price of diesel will also increase from Sh 200.99 a litre to retail at Sh 205.47 in Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

A marginal increase was announced on the price of Kerosene which will now retail at Sh 203.06 per litre, up from Sh 202.61 per litre.

EPRA explained that the increase in fuel prices was as a result of the increase in landed costs of the commodity

"Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol, Diesel & Kerosene increases by Ksh5.72, Ksh4.48 & Ksh2.45 per litre respectively.

"In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Ksh217.36, Ksh205.47 & Ksh205.06 effective midnight for the next 30 days," EPRA stated.

Fuel pump
Fuel pump Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Moses Kuria's prediction of increase

The increase is in line with former Trade Cabinet Secretary and Current Public Service Performance and Delivery Management CS Moses Kuria's prediction that the trend will continue.

Amid protests after the prices hit an all-time high, Kuria warned that the trend would continue with each month seeing increase in the prices.

He noted that the pattern would see the prices increase by Sh10 every month until February next year.

READ: African countries that removed fuel subsidy between 2022 and 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Worth noting is that the increase is not along the margins that Kuria predicted.

According to Kuria, a litre of Petrol will retail at Sh 260 per liter by February 2024).

"Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by Ksh 10 every month till February." Kuria wrote.

“I repeat. Petrol will be Ksh.260 by February. El Nino is coming in 3 weeks and will last till March. These are global and climate change-driven. Responsible leaders ought to tell the truth to prepare the people. You can throw stones at me all you want." He added.

Kuria later offered an apology that left more questions than answers.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fuel prices hit record high as EPRA announces October/November prices

Fuel prices hit record high as EPRA announces October/November prices

Deaths reported in another grisly accident along Southern Bypass in Nairobi

Deaths reported in another grisly accident along Southern Bypass in Nairobi

Tuko na yeye Mombasani - Mike Sonko reveals his plans for 'fake' lawyer Brian Mwenda

Tuko na yeye Mombasani - Mike Sonko reveals his plans for 'fake' lawyer Brian Mwenda

Gachagua: Why Ruto & I will never be outside Kenya at the same time again

Gachagua: Why Ruto & I will never be outside Kenya at the same time again

Family reveals what killed Chris Msando's mother & final minutes alive

Family reveals what killed Chris Msando's mother & final minutes alive

MP disrupts Senate proceedings to demand Sh1.5 million from Cliff Ombeta [Video]

MP disrupts Senate proceedings to demand Sh1.5 million from Cliff Ombeta [Video]

AI chatbots are getting their wires crossed on the Israel-Hamas war

AI chatbots are getting their wires crossed on the Israel-Hamas war

Puzzle of 'fake' lawyer who represented ex-Mungiki leader in televised court proceedings

Puzzle of 'fake' lawyer who represented ex-Mungiki leader in televised court proceedings

U.K. military intercepts Kenya Airways plane in response to threat

U.K. military intercepts Kenya Airways plane in response to threat

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brian Mwenda who has been flagged by LSK as a fake lawyer

Puzzle of 'fake' lawyer who represented ex-Mungiki leader in televised court proceedings

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

The day Pastor Dorcas Rigathi shed tears in front of Ruto in Karen

KQ planes

KQ flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill

King Charles III and Queen Camilla

King Charles III honours Ruto's invitation to Kenya [Details]