ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Photos of DP Gachagua visiting Mount Kenya to thank God for rains sparks debate

Charles Ouma

In apparent reference to Eliud Wekesa of Bungoma who declared himself 'Jesus Christ' and earned the moniker, Yesu wa Tongaren, some noted that Kenya has ‘Jesus’ and he should have just gone to Bungoma to thank the ‘Son of God’ in person and perhaps seek his intervention in lowering the cost of living.

DP Gachagua visits Mt Kenya to thank God for the rains on Saturday, March 17, 2023
DP Gachagua visits Mt Kenya to thank God for the rains on Saturday, March 17, 2023

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua early today went to the mountain to thank God for the rains and ask God to give Kenya more rain and bountiful harvest with his photos going viral and Kenyans weighing in on the matter.

Recommended articles

This is after sections of the country experienced rain earlier in the week after a prolonged drought that has had devastating effects.

In apparent reference to Eliud Wekesa of Bungoma who declared himself 'Jesus Christ' and earned the moniker, Yesu wa Tongaren, some noted that making the journey to Mount Kenya at a time when Kenya has ‘Jesus’ was meaningless as he should have just gone to Bungoma to thank the ‘Son of God’ in person and perhaps seek his intervention in lowering the cost of living.

DP Gachagua visits Mt Kenya to thank God for the rains on Saturday, March 17, 2023
DP Gachagua visits Mt Kenya to thank God for the rains on Saturday, March 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Kanjaa Beibe: We have realized the God you worship with pst.Dorcus is only found in Mt. Kenya.

READ: Raila reveals Ruto’s 4 actions that made him call for protests

Others expressed optimism that he would head back to the mountain to thank God for lower cost of living, including the affordable maize flour that the Kenya Kwanza duo promised to Kenyans.

Phelix G-cord: When is he going back there to thank God for delivering 70bob Unga?

A section alleged that he was keen on taking credit for the rains as “his answered prayers” when it is known that this is the month for rains as accurately predicted by meteorologists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selinah Wandaye: This is always a month of rains, stop trying God he's not your agemate, pray for wisdom…

Justine Abere questioned if he shares the same faith as Rigathi who is professes the Christian faith writing:

The God I know and who we read from the holy bible does not live in mountains. so huyu was Gachagua sijui ni nani. he always takes his jokes too far.

DP Gachagua visits Mt Kenya to thank God for the rains on Saturday, March 17, 2023
DP Gachagua visits Mt Kenya to thank God for the rains on Saturday, March 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Dedan Ogolla Sylvester: These guys still believe God resides on Mt Kenya? On Sunday they will be praying to the Lord who is in heaven. Which is which?

ADVERTISEMENT

Some defended him, noting that even Jesus went to the mountain to pray.

A section even added some prayer items onto his list with some noting that he should pray for wisdom for Kenya’s leaders to guide the country in the right direction.

Titus Kamunya: Also remember to pray that God liberates your mouth from unguided utterances and lies.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

Photos of DP Gachagua visiting Mount Kenya to thank God for rains sparks debate

Photos of DP Gachagua visiting Mount Kenya to thank God for rains sparks debate

Raila reveals Ruto’s 4 actions that made him call for protests

Raila reveals Ruto’s 4 actions that made him call for protests

Dear ex I'm sorry but I have to - DJ Fatxo’s ex speaks on Jeff Mwathi’s death

Dear ex I'm sorry but I have to - DJ Fatxo’s ex speaks on Jeff Mwathi’s death

Emotions run high as CS Ababu Namwamba mourns ex-wife

Emotions run high as CS Ababu Namwamba mourns ex-wife

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Sonko drags Raila to court over Monday 'public holiday'

Sonko drags Raila to court over Monday 'public holiday'

Rowdy youth disrupt Azimio rally in Githurai [Video]

Rowdy youth disrupt Azimio rally in Githurai [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Naomi Shaban

Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job