Raila reveals Ruto’s 4 actions that made him call for protests

In a media interview on Friday, March 17, the former Prime Minister explained that he did not call for mass action and protests during retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign unlike the current administration, Kenyatta’s government took genuine steps to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

He maintained that despite promising to lower the cost of living within 100 days in power, things have only gotten worse for Kenyans under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Odinga added that he gave President Ruto space to deliver but nothing much came out of it.

"When they got into power, they promised to lower the cost of living and promised to deal with it within the first 90 days. They forgot the promise they made to the people," Odinga stated.

The former Prime Minister added that a proud President Ruto looked down on them even as the window for dialogue elapsed, adding that he does not like demonstrations but is forced to lead them to save the nation from going down the wrong route.

"He chose to be proud and looked down upon us and now the time to talk has lapsed. We do not like demonstrations but we are forced to," he maintained.

He further accused the president of splashing money to buy Azimio lawmakers who he alleged are now being used lawlessly, leaving him with no option but to get back to the people who wield sovereign power.

"We had the majority in both houses but our members of Parliament were bought. Ruto now uses his acquired majority lawlessly and that is why we decided to go back to the people who have no price tag," Odinga added.