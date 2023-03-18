ADVERTISEMENT
Raila reveals Ruto’s 4 actions that made him call for protests

Charles Ouma

Raila also explained why he did not call for protests during retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's reign, only to call for his supporters to hit the streets shortly after President Ruto took office

Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters in Kiambu on Friday, March 17, 2023
Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters in Kiambu on Friday, March 17, 2023

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed three actions taken by President William Ruto that have left him with no option but to call for protests in a bid to force the president and his administration to resign.

In a media interview on Friday, March 17, the former Prime Minister explained that he did not call for mass action and protests during retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign unlike the current administration, Kenyatta’s government took genuine steps to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

He maintained that despite promising to lower the cost of living within 100 days in power, things have only gotten worse for Kenyans under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Odinga added that he gave President Ruto space to deliver but nothing much came out of it.

"When they got into power, they promised to lower the cost of living and promised to deal with it within the first 90 days. They forgot the promise they made to the people," Odinga stated.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters in Kiambu on Friday, March 17, 2023
Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters in Kiambu on Friday, March 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sonko drags Raila to court over Monday 'public holiday'

The former Prime Minister added that a proud President Ruto looked down on them even as the window for dialogue elapsed, adding that he does not like demonstrations but is forced to lead them to save the nation from going down the wrong route.

"He chose to be proud and looked down upon us and now the time to talk has lapsed. We do not like demonstrations but we are forced to," he maintained.

He further accused the president of splashing money to buy Azimio lawmakers who he alleged are now being used lawlessly, leaving him with no option but to get back to the people who wield sovereign power.

"We had the majority in both houses but our members of Parliament were bought. Ruto now uses his acquired majority lawlessly and that is why we decided to go back to the people who have no price tag," Odinga added.

The opposition has called for mass action and protests with protests set to hit Nairobi on Monday, March 20.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

