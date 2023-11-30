The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police apprehend rogue conductor on Thika Road assaulting a female passenger [Video]

Amos Robi

The video revealed the woman's resistance to the conductor's actions, attempting to free herself from his grip.

A conductor assaulting a passenger on Thika Road
A conductor assaulting a passenger on Thika Road

Kasarani Police have apprehended a rogue conductor who was involved in a disturbing altercation with a female passenger along Thika Road.

The incident, captured in a video that circulated online on Wednesday, depicted the conductor forcibly dragging the lady by her arm in the vicinity of the road.

The video revealed the woman's resistance to the conductor's actions, attempting to free herself from his grip.

The situation escalated when the conductor slapped her, leaving her helpless and falling onto the hard pavement.

The lady immediately got back on her feet and confronted the conductor, questioning his actions yet he was the one in the wrong by dropping her past her drop-offf point.

In response to the incident, the Sacco formally apologised to its customers and confirmed the arrest of the rogue conductor.

The management clarified that the disagreement arose when the lady was dropped off at an incorrect location and assured customers that appropriate disciplinary measures were being taken.

"Apologies to the lady for the harrassment. This happened yesterday around Safari park along Thika road after The lady amepitishwa stage.

"We have dealt with the case and the guy is currently in Kasarani police station. The two had a disagreement after the lady amepitishwa stage," read the statement by the management.

While firmly denying that the culprit was a staff member, Sacco acknowledged the urgency of addressing the issue of conductors engaging in inappropriate behaviour.

To prevent future incidents, they are contemplating the introduction of uniforms for both drivers and conductors.

A conductor assaulting a female passenger
A conductor assaulting a female passenger

The management emphasised their commitment to ensuring that such distressing incidents would not occur again.

"We assure you that disciplinary action is to be taken on the guy.Although he was not of our conductors as the media claims. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCES CAUSED. We'll ensure Nothing of this nature happens again," added the management.

