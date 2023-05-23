The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kiambu businessman loses Sh8M cash stashed in abandoned building

Amos Robi

Police have made a major breakthrough while probing the theft of Sh8 million cash belonging to a Kiambu businessman

The abandoned petrol station where suspects stole Sh8 million from
The abandoned petrol station where suspects stole Sh8 million from

In a major breakthrough, police have apprehended two suspects in connection with the mysterious disappearance of Sh8 million from a prominent Kiambu-based businessman.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the incident occurred at an abandoned pump station in Kinangop, Nyandarua County.

Preliminary investigations by the DCI revealed that the audacious culprits gained entry through the roof, successfully breaking into the safe and making off with the substantial amount of cash.

"In the incident reported late last month by the businessman’s wife, the money was stolen from a safe hidden at the abandoned pump station located at Kinangop in Nyandarua County. The suspects are believed to have gained entry into the building through the roof before helping themselves with the cash after breaking the safe," read the statement by DCI.

File image of police officers on patrol
File image of police officers on patrol Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DCI intercept Sh75M harmful dairy products destined for Kenyan shops

Moses Cherish and Eliud Wangai are now in custody, awaiting to be arraigned in court facing charges of Stealing by Servant under Section 281 of the Penal Code.

The DCI reported that Sh2.5 million has already been recovered from the arrested individuals, a significant step toward restoring the stolen funds to their rightful owner.

However, the hunt for the third suspect, David Mushendu, continues as police intensify their efforts to bring him to justice.

"A total of Sh2.5 million has since been recovered from the suspects identified as Moses Cherish and Eliud Wangai. The third suspect David Mushendu is still at large," added the statement.

Petrol station where Sh8 million was stolen
Petrol station where Sh8 million was stolen Petrol station where Sh8 million was stolen Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DCI issues update on radio station's raid during live broadcast

The authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that may aid in the capture of the third suspect.

Amos Robi

