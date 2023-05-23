Kiambu businessman loses Sh8M cash stashed in abandoned building

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the incident occurred at an abandoned pump station in Kinangop, Nyandarua County.

Preliminary investigations by the DCI revealed that the audacious culprits gained entry through the roof, successfully breaking into the safe and making off with the substantial amount of cash.

"In the incident reported late last month by the businessman’s wife, the money was stolen from a safe hidden at the abandoned pump station located at Kinangop in Nyandarua County. The suspects are believed to have gained entry into the building through the roof before helping themselves with the cash after breaking the safe," read the statement by DCI.

Pulse Live Kenya

Moses Cherish and Eliud Wangai are now in custody, awaiting to be arraigned in court facing charges of Stealing by Servant under Section 281 of the Penal Code.

The DCI reported that Sh2.5 million has already been recovered from the arrested individuals, a significant step toward restoring the stolen funds to their rightful owner.

However, the hunt for the third suspect, David Mushendu, continues as police intensify their efforts to bring him to justice.

"A total of Sh2.5 million has since been recovered from the suspects identified as Moses Cherish and Eliud Wangai. The third suspect David Mushendu is still at large," added the statement.

