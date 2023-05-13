DCI issues update on radio station's raid during live broadcast

The incident, which was captured on live camera, unfolded as the assailants stormed the recording studio of Mwinjoyo FM.

The thugs, armed with a firearm and machetes, forcefully entered the premises and ordered the presenters to lie down.

In a moment of shock and fear, the presenters complied with the thugs' commands. The robbery occurred during a live broadcast featuring gospel musician Robert Kiarie.

What did the thugs steal?

Wearing balaclavas to conceal their identities, the four perpetrators ransacked the pockets of the presenters, seizing cash and personal belongings.

The stolen items included eight mobile phones, over Sh35K in cash, and eight pairs of shoes.

Additionally, five cameras were damaged by the thugs before they escaped by scaling the perimeter wall of the establishment, located in the upscale Milimani suburbs of Nakuru.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a comprehensive manhunt for the armed robbers.

They are urging anyone who may have information or recognize individuals dressed in black, matching the description of the suspects, to come forward anonymously. Information can be shared via the dedicated #FichuakwaDCI hotline at 0800 722 203.

The authorities are committed to apprehending the culprits and bringing them to justice, and public cooperation is crucial in achieving this goal.

