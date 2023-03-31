Police boss forced to intervene during Jeff Mwathi's exhumation

Police officers were forced to disperse a crowd that was gathering around the grave preventing officials from proceeding with the exercise.

The team dressed in hazmat suits threatened to suspend the exercise, forcing the police to cordon off the area.

According to a resident's account, the DCI homicide unit had initially left the grave site, but later returned to resume their task.

The locals, who were demanding justice for the alleged murder of Jeff Mwathi, had a confrontation with the officers.

Some of them refused to vacate the area saying that there presence would ensure justice. They also defended the media, saying were it not for them, Mwathi's death would have gone unreported.

“I urge you to move away and allow the officers to exhume the body and conduct a fresh forensic examination as this is a matter of national interest.

"We are about to cross paths with all of you. Kindly leave this area and allow the police to proceed. Do not interfere with the crime scene," the area OCS said.

The Njoro MP, Charity Kathambi, intervened to address the situation.

Curious onlookers were locked out of the compound and only accredited journalist were allowed to cover the proceedings.

The authorities told the residents that the process would take hours and they slowly began dispersing.