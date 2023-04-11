The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Action taken on senior officers after Willis Mugambi killing

Amos Robi

Protests have rocked Chuka town for three days following the shooting of boda boda chairperson Willis Mugambi on Saturday

The Late Willis Mugambi
The Late Willis Mugambi

Eastern Regional Police Boss, Rono Bunei, has confirmed that the Police Commander of Tharaka Nithi County, Donatha Kiplagat, and Officer-in-Charge of Chuka, Francisca Mbithe, have been relocated after protests that lasted for three days.

Recommended articles

The demonstrations were prompted by the shooting of Willis Mugambi, the Chairman of Tharaka Nithi County Bodaboda Association, on Saturday.

According to reports, Willis Mugambi was shot and killed by police in Chuka town on Saturday as residents protested the killing of Daniel Mutembei. Mugambi was called in to assist in stopping the demonstrations before he was shot from behind.

The demonstrators, most of them mourners, were protesting the delay by police to arrest and prosecute five people accused of killing Daniel Mutembei three weeks ago.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Chuka resident demonstrating the murder of Willis Mugambi
A Chuka resident demonstrating the murder of Willis Mugambi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Armed bandits outsmart police to rescue detained member from hospital

The protesters, who had been joined by some boda boda riders and other residents of the town, barricaded the Meru-Nairobi highway with stones and the casket with Mutembei’s body, causing a huge traffic jam.

Kindiki, in a statement on Saturday night, stated that high-level investigative teams had been dispatched to Chuka Town to interrogate the matter and apprehend the culprits.

"Any person(s) at whom evidence will point shall face the course of justice," he wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) in a statement on Sunday stated that it was launching a probe into the death.

"Section 25 (1) of IPOA Act demands that 'the Authority shall investigate any death or serious injury, including death or serious injury while in Police custody, which are the result of Police action or were caused by members of the Service while on duty," IPOA chair Ann Makori stated.

"Our Regional office in Meru has this morning dispatched a Rapid Response Team to launch investigations into the death," she added.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori
IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Kindiki proposes law amendments to counter protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Mugambi was shot dead a few weeks before the day he was to pay dowry to the family of the mother of his two daughters, in his quest to formalize the relationship.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Aisha Jumwa hints at getting married, condemns GBV

CS Aisha Jumwa hints at getting married, condemns GBV

Action taken on senior officers after Willis Mugambi killing

Action taken on senior officers after Willis Mugambi killing

We were friends until the elections - Ida Odinga calls out Jalang'o

We were friends until the elections - Ida Odinga calls out Jalang'o

List of 7 MPs selected to represent Ruto gov't in bipartisan talks with Azimio

List of 7 MPs selected to represent Ruto gov't in bipartisan talks with Azimio

Another private farm in Naivasha invaded days after Northlands invasion

Another private farm in Naivasha invaded days after Northlands invasion

CS Ababu Namwamba's son shines at international shooting championship [Photos]

CS Ababu Namwamba's son shines at international shooting championship [Photos]

Senator Sifuna calls for audit on Governor Sakaja's 'Battle of the Choirs' event

Senator Sifuna calls for audit on Governor Sakaja's 'Battle of the Choirs' event

KRA clarifies reports of revenue shortfall amid cash crunch at Treasury

KRA clarifies reports of revenue shortfall amid cash crunch at Treasury

Armed bandits outsmart police to rescue detained member from hospital

Armed bandits outsmart police to rescue detained member from hospital

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of DJ Fatxo with Gathoni Waruguru

Jeff Mwathi: DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend breaks silence with Bible verse after DCI’s update

A collage of Sharon Njeri, her father Albert Mwangi and husband DJ Brownskin

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

Lawyer Danstan Omari

Danstan Omari explains why DJ Brownskin could be charged with felony

Kenyatta University student, June Jerop

Detectives trace 2 men who spoke with KU student before her death