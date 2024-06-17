Tale of commander who killed magistrate: Health struggles, 3 wives & harassment claims

The late Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, the Commander of Londiani Police Station (OCS) in Kericho County, often spoke to colleagues, friends, and some members of the public about his battle with high blood pressure.

Unfortunately, his health issues and erratic behaviour culminated in a tragic incident on Wednesday, when he shot and injured Makadara Senior Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

The fatal shooting

On the day of the incident, Kipruto had taken the day off without informing his superiors about the nature of his problem or his plans to leave the station.

Pulse Live Kenya

The horrific incident unfolded when Kipruto shot Magistrate Monica Kivuti shortly after she skipped bail granted to her partner, Wairimu, who had missed a court appearance. The matter was to be raised on June 17. Other police officers in the courtroom returned fire, killing Kipruto instantly.

Three police officers—Augustine Michael Kithumbi, Maureen Lepes, and Eunice Macharia—were involved in the shooting and were rushed to the hospital. The woman involved, Jennifer Wairimu, was accused of obtaining Sh2.9 million under pretenses.

Erratic behaviour and health struggles

During his approximately three-year tenure at the Londiani Police Station, Kipruto exhibited unpredictable behaviour, including outbursts of anger in response to records, public interactions, and administrative matters.

Reports suggest that Kipruto had two other wives, one in Eldoret and another, a Chief Inspector of Police, currently undergoing training at the Police Training College in Kiganjo, Nyeri County.

His police officer wife, like many members of the public and her colleagues, learned of the shooting on social media and was shocked to discover another woman involved.

At 55, the late Kipruto still had five years left in the national police service.

Pulse Live Kenya

Colleagues' perspectives

Colleagues described Kipruto as an emotional boss who could easily attack suspects during interrogations or security operations.

"He was a very emotional boss and could very easily attack suspects during interrogations at the police station or during security operations. It is no surprise that he committed the offense which led to his death," said a junior officer of the police station.

Another officer noted, "He would get angry quickly and would often insult those who worked under him at the police station."

Legal and administrative issues

According to Nation Media, Siele, a lawyer from Kipkelion East, revealed that he had repeatedly raised concerns about Kipruto's erratic handling of cases with his superiors at the county level, but no action had been taken.

Siele confirmed that the fallen officer often complained of high blood pressure whenever questioned about his processing and completion of files brought to the police station.

Pending cases and harassment allegations

He highlighted several cases handled by Kipruto that were delayed or mishandled, including instances of police brutality and administrative inaction.

One case involved women beaten by Kenya Forest Service (KFS) rangers, while another involved three boys allegedly mistreated for trespassing.

