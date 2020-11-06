There was a crackdown at the Likoni Channel crossing on Friday morning as police begun to enforce regulations announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his 13th Presidential Address on Covid-19.

Scores of members of the public found to be flouting the rules were arrested even as the instant Sh20,000 fine was introduced by Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai.

Some of the suspects were arrested for not having their masks on and others for wearing them in an improper manner.

According to the officers, the lawbreakers were scheduled to be presented in court later in the day.

The Likoni ferry crossing is also under special rules which dictate how users need to queue and even stand while in the ferry.

Mombasa County is among the leading regions in number of active and new Covid-19 cases recording over 12 per cent positivity rate.

Recently, President Kenyatta commended Governor Hassan Joho and his team for their efforts in ensuring the county's hospitals were well-prepared to handle a surge in the Covid-19 cases.