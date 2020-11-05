Police will now impose a Sh20,000 fine on-the-spot on all Kenyans found violation Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

The development was conveyed by Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai on Thursday.

He explained that the new directive is a measure to ensure that police cells are not overcrowded.

The Sh20,000 fine had earlier been set for members of the public found without a face mask in public.

IG Mutyambai ordered officers to start enforcing the directive on Thursday evening as curfew begins at 10PM.

Kenyans asked to cooperate with Police

IG Mutyambai further issued a memo outlining that the police were ready to enforce the rules set by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his 13th Presidential Address on Covid-19.

"All police officers across the country have been instructed to enforce the Covid-19 protocols and regulations in strict compliance with the rule of law.

"We appeal to members of the public to cooperate with the police by adhering to set Covid-19 protocols and regulations," the memo read in part.