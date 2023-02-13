IG Koome debuts new police uniform [Photos]

There has a push from police officers to abandon the deep blue attire in the on-going reforms being considered by The National Taskforce on Improvement of The Terms and Conditions of Service and Other Reforms for Members of The National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service.

In January, the police were allowed to continue wearing the old uniforms following a shortage in the royal navy blue uniforms as well as poor quality of the uniforms.

According to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the government was considering the police officers' feedback on their uniforms.

"Mumesumbuliwa sana na Matiang'i na Kibicho. Ata ile uniform ya blue ambayo hawataki, tutawaondolea tuwarudishie ile ya Kitambo. Hiyo ya blue tutarudishia kanisa ya PCEA. Hiyo ni uniform ya women's guild," Gachagua said during a past event in January.

Until the David Maraga-led reforms task force reaches its conclusions, police officers will continue to use both the old and new uniforms.

IG Koome assures judges and magistrates of security

Chief Justice Martha Koome on February 13, held a meeting with IG Koome and Deputy Inspector General (DIG-APS) Noor Gabow at the Supreme Court building to discuss security matters in the Judiciary.

The chief justice was also accompanied by Supreme Court Justices Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko.

During the meeting IG Koome assued that the Judiciary Police Unit, which is now operational with an Assistant Inspector General of Police stationed at the Milimani Law Courts, would ensure judges and judicial officers are guaranteed security.

IG Koome hosts INTERPOL President

Earlier, Koome hosted the President of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), Maj Gen Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi at the NPS Headquarters in Nairobi.

The meeting brought together the top leadership of the NPS and INTERPOL to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation between the two organizations.

During the meeting, General Dr Al-Raisi praised the NPS for their efforts in embracing technology in the fight against crime and encouraged them to expand and maximize the use of the INTERPOL Crime Database to enhance information sharing.

IG Koome expressed his appreciation for the visit and assured the INTERPOL President of his commitment to continued cooperation between the NPS and the international law enforcement agency.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers, including DIG-KPS, DIG-APS, the DCI, and the GSU Commandant , among others.

The INTERPOL delegation also included the Vice President for Africa Garba Baba Umar from Nigeria, and INTERPOL Executive Committee delegates from Namibia and Egypt.