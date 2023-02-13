ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IG Koome debuts new police uniform [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome on Monday debuted a new police uniform, signalling a shift from the deep blue attire that was launched in 2018

Police IG Japheth Koome and Deputy Inspector General-APS Noor Gabow in a meeting at the Supreme Court building on February 13, 2023
Police IG Japheth Koome and Deputy Inspector General-APS Noor Gabow in a meeting at the Supreme Court building on February 13, 2023

IG Japeth Koome on Monday, February 13, rocked a new police uniform during a number of meetings and engagements he had for the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

There has a push from police officers to abandon the deep blue attire in the on-going reforms being considered by The National Taskforce on Improvement of The Terms and Conditions of Service and Other Reforms for Members of The National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service.

In January, the police were allowed to continue wearing the old uniforms following a shortage in the royal navy blue uniforms as well as poor quality of the uniforms.

INTERPOL President Maj Gen Dr Ahmed Naser AL-RAISI held a meeting with the Inspector General National Police Service Japheth Koome at NPS Headquarters, Nairobi on February 13, 2023
INTERPOL President Maj Gen Dr Ahmed Naser AL-RAISI held a meeting with the Inspector General National Police Service Japheth Koome at NPS Headquarters, Nairobi on February 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

According to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the government was considering the police officers' feedback on their uniforms.

"Mumesumbuliwa sana na Matiang'i na Kibicho. Ata ile uniform ya blue ambayo hawataki, tutawaondolea tuwarudishie ile ya Kitambo. Hiyo ya blue tutarudishia kanisa ya PCEA. Hiyo ni uniform ya women's guild," Gachagua said during a past event in January.

Until the David Maraga-led reforms task force reaches its conclusions, police officers will continue to use both the old and new uniforms.

Chief Justice Martha Koome on February 13, held a meeting with IG Koome and Deputy Inspector General (DIG-APS) Noor Gabow at the Supreme Court building to discuss security matters in the Judiciary.

The chief justice was also accompanied by Supreme Court Justices Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko.

Chief Justice Martha Koome meets Police IG Japheth Koome at the Supreme Court Building on February 13, 2023
Chief Justice Martha Koome meets Police IG Japheth Koome at the Supreme Court Building on February 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

During the meeting IG Koome assued that the Judiciary Police Unit, which is now operational with an Assistant Inspector General of Police stationed at the Milimani Law Courts, would ensure judges and judicial officers are guaranteed security.

Earlier, Koome hosted the President of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), Maj Gen Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi at the NPS Headquarters in Nairobi.

The meeting brought together the top leadership of the NPS and INTERPOL to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation between the two organizations.

READ: International fugitive arrested in Kenya after hiding for 4 years

During the meeting, General Dr Al-Raisi praised the NPS for their efforts in embracing technology in the fight against crime and encouraged them to expand and maximize the use of the INTERPOL Crime Database to enhance information sharing.

Police IG Japeth Koome meets with INTERPOL Vice President for Africa Garba Baba Umar on February 13, 2023
Police IG Japeth Koome meets with INTERPOL Vice President for Africa Garba Baba Umar on February 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

IG Koome expressed his appreciation for the visit and assured the INTERPOL President of his commitment to continued cooperation between the NPS and the international law enforcement agency.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers, including DIG-KPS, DIG-APS, the DCI, and the GSU Commandant , among others.

The INTERPOL delegation also included the Vice President for Africa Garba Baba Umar from Nigeria, and INTERPOL Executive Committee delegates from Namibia and Egypt.

The INTERPOL President's visit to Kenya was an opportunity for the organization to recognize the role Kenya plays in the region, as the country hosts both the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (INTERPOL NCB) and the Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa Region at the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

3 men rescued from hungry mchele babes at Kamakis

3 men rescued from hungry mchele babes at Kamakis

Linet Toto lands in court over misuse of office

Linet Toto lands in court over misuse of office

IG Koome debuts new police uniform [Photos]

IG Koome debuts new police uniform [Photos]

Sabina Chege slapped with tough demand amid Azimio woes

Sabina Chege slapped with tough demand amid Azimio woes

Babu Owino reacts to national prayers set for Valentine's Day

Babu Owino reacts to national prayers set for Valentine's Day

How KBC became most watched station after Citizen TV in 2022

How KBC became most watched station after Citizen TV in 2022

Ruto invites Kenyans to mark Valentine's Day in this way

Ruto invites Kenyans to mark Valentine's Day in this way

Nandi DG speaks on LGBTQ+ couples in her county

Nandi DG speaks on LGBTQ+ couples in her county

Why Azimio was forced to postpone anti-Ruto rally

Why Azimio was forced to postpone anti-Ruto rally

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid