Ruto appoints Maraga to head task force on police reforms

Members of The National Taskforce on Improvement of The Terms and Conditions of Service and Other Reforms for Members of The National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service were announced in a gazette notice.

Maraga will be deputised by Carole Kariuki, with joint secretaries Omwanza Ombati, Joy Mdivo Masinde, and Rosemary Kamau.

Other members of the task force include Moffat Muriithi Kangi, John Ole Moyaki, Ibrahim Jillo Guyo, Richard Kirundi, Elizabeth Mueni, Roseline Odede, Joash Odhiambo Dache, Doreen Muthaura, Albert Mwenda, Terry Chebet Maina, Hassan Sheikh Mohamed, Captain (Rtd) Simiyu Werunga, Dr Mutuma Ruteere, Dr Anne Ireri, Stephen Kayongo, Jafaar Mohamed, Sammy Chepkwony, and Khadija Mire.

President Ruto noted that welfare challenges continue to compromise the efficacy and ability of the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service to effectively deliver on their mandate.

He mandated the team to identify the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational constraints on effective service delivery by the NPS and the Kenya Prisons Service.

The task force will also identify and recommend legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational reforms in the NPS and KPS for effective service delivery.