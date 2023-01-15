ADVERTISEMENT
Why the police could do away with royal navy blue uniforms

Amos Robi

Some police officers have already reverted to the old sky blue shirts and navy blue trousers for male officers and white shirts and navy blue trousers for female officers.

National Police Service of Kenya
National Police Service of Kenya

President William Ruto's government has directed police officers to wear uniforms phased out by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

The decision to allow the police to continue wearing the uniforms was reached following a shortage in the royal navy blue uniforms as well as poor quality of the uniforms.

“There are some officers who do not have enough of the blue ones or they have faded as you may have seen in the streets. Since they still have the old ones, they can wear them. We are wearing them concurrently,” Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango said.

The police will continue to wear the uniform until the task force on police reforms set by President Ruto gives its recommendations on which uniforms will stay in use.

The police uniforms were among the subjects of the campaign for the Kenya Kwanza administration before the general election.

Kenya Police in phased out uniforms
Kenya Police in phased out uniforms ece-auto-gen

READ: Ruto launches National Police Leadership Academy [Photos]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the Ruto government would abolish the uniforms which he said looked like the women’s guild uniform.

"Mumesumbuliwa sana na Matiang'i na Kibicho. Ata ile uniform ya blue ambayo hawataki, tutawaondolea tuwarudishie ile ya Kitambo. Hiyo ya blue tutarudishia kanisa ya PCEA. Hiyo ni uniform ya women's guild.

President Ruto appointed former Chief Justice David Maraga to head a task force to review the terms and conditions of police officers.

Ruto noted that welfare challenges continue to compromise the efficacy and ability of the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service to effectively deliver on their mandate.

Rtd Chief Justice David Maraga takes Oath of Office as Chairperson of the taskforce to oversee the improvement of reforms for members of the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service
Rtd Chief Justice David Maraga takes Oath of Office as Chairperson of the taskforce to oversee the improvement of reforms for members of the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service Rtd Chief Justice David Maraga takes Oath of Office as Chairperson of the taskforce to oversee the improvement of reforms for members of the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Africa's fastest man Omanyala graduates as a police officer

He mandated the team to identify the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational constraints on effective service delivery by the NPS and the Kenya Prisons Service.

The task force will also identify and recommend legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational reforms in the NPS and KPS for effective service delivery.

