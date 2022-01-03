International fugitive arrested in Kenya after hiding for 4 years

John Habeta, 53, a Dutch national of Eritrean descent was arrested in Kenya following a covert operation by DCI detectives.

According to a statement from the DCI, Interpol had issued a red notice for his arrest.

In a well coordinated operation between authorities in Netherlands and our detectives based at the fugitives and wanted persons division at the regional INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), the suspect was arrested in Nairobi where he had been hiding for an unspecified period.

Habeta is believed to be at the helm of an international human smuggling organization that operates in the underworld, responsible for trafficking of human beings from Africa to Europe.

He is linked to at least four different operations where groups of Eritrean nationals were smuggled into Europe through Asia.

Immediately after his arrest, he was extradited to the Netherlands on orders from the Ministry of Interior, after the cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, declared his presence in the country as contrary to the county’s national interests.