On Friday, Police in Machakos impounded three vehicles belonging to the Machakos County Government, which were being used to campaign by Maendeleo Chap Chap senatorial candidate Mutua Katuku.

The three vehicles which are usually used by Governor Alfred Mutua as his Sound Cars had been fixed with fake number plates.

The vehicles were taken to the Machakos Police Station.

