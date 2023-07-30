The sports category has moved to a new website.

Suspects choose to take chances with wild animals at night to escape from police

Denis Mwangi

The 2 suspects crashed their car and chose to escape on foot into the Tsavo National Park to avoid police officers who had mounted a high-speed chase

A road passing through Tsavo National Park
A road passing through Tsavo National Park

In a daring night chase, police officers successfully recovered a consignment of drugs suspected to be cannabis sativa, which authorities believe was destined for the coastal city of Mombasa.

The high-speed pursuit unfolded as police officers engaged in a chase against two individuals who were driving a silver Toyota Premio with registration number KAV 214D, allegedly transporting the illicit substances.

The dramatic events commenced when the speeding vehicle was signalled to stop by police at a roadblock in the Kanga area.

Police impound drugs, Toyota Premio after daring night chase
Police impound drugs, Toyota Premio after daring night chase Police impound drugs, Toyota Premio after daring night chase Pulse Live Kenya
Instead of complying, the driver chose to evade the authorities, setting off the intense pursuit.

The chase ended when the Toyota Premio veered off the road, colliding with a tree before ultimately landing in a nearby ditch.

The two occupants of the vehicle quickly fled into the dense thickets located within the expansive Tsavo National Park.

Kanga area in Tsavo National Park
Kanga area in Tsavo National Park Kanga area in Tsavo National Park Pulse Live Kenya
Despite the escape of the alleged drug traffickers, the police successfully retrieved the abandoned Toyota Premio from the scene.

The vehicle was towed to the Mtito Andei police station, awaiting further investigation.

Mtito Andei Police Station
Mtito Andei Police Station Pulse Live Kenya
