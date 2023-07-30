Suspects choose to take chances with wild animals at night to escape from police

The high-speed pursuit unfolded as police officers engaged in a chase against two individuals who were driving a silver Toyota Premio with registration number KAV 214D, allegedly transporting the illicit substances.

The dramatic events commenced when the speeding vehicle was signalled to stop by police at a roadblock in the Kanga area.

Police impound drugs, Toyota Premio after daring night chase Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of complying, the driver chose to evade the authorities, setting off the intense pursuit.

The chase ended when the Toyota Premio veered off the road, colliding with a tree before ultimately landing in a nearby ditch.

The two occupants of the vehicle quickly fled into the dense thickets located within the expansive Tsavo National Park.

Kanga area in Tsavo National Park Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the escape of the alleged drug traffickers, the police successfully retrieved the abandoned Toyota Premio from the scene.

The vehicle was towed to the Mtito Andei police station, awaiting further investigation.