Tsavo Park to feature in new documentary narrated by Obama

On Tuesday, March 15 Netflix released the trailer for the brand new show, describing it as an inside look at the beauty, nature and importance of parks in places such as Kenya, Indonesia, and Chile. The docuseries is set to drop on April 13.

“Around the world, the more isolated the national park, the more unusual its creatures and the more extraordinary their behaviors,” Obama says at the beginning of the trailer.

The five-part docuseries will see nature lovers travel from Tsavo National Park in Taita-Taveta County to Monterey Bay in Northern California to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Patagonia in Chile.

“A fish that can walk. Surfing hippos want to catch the waves. Species found nowhere else on Earth,” says Obama in the trailer, before he’s seen walking on a beach. “Join me in a celebration of our planets’ greatest national parks and wilderness.”

Obama is also the executive producer

The series comes from Wild Space in association with Obama’s Higher Ground Productions label and Freeborne Media.

Obama serves as executive producer for Higher Ground alongside James Honeyborne and Tonia Davis. Sophie Todd serves as series producer.

Higher Ground has continued to produce content for Netflix since the company’s inception in 2018. Last year, Higher Ground produced two feature narrative films in Kevin Hart’s comedy “Fatherhood” and the 9/11-survivor legal drama “Worth.”