RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Tsavo Park to feature in new documentary narrated by Obama

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The docuseries will be released on April 13

Former US President Barack Obama
Former US President Barack Obama

One of Kenya's most famous sons, former U.S. President Barack Obama is set to use his iconic and soothing voice to narrate an upcoming documentary series known as “Our Great National Parks.”

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, March 15 Netflix released the trailer for the brand new show, describing it as an inside look at the beauty, nature and importance of parks in places such as Kenya, Indonesia, and Chile. The docuseries is set to drop on April 13.

“Around the world, the more isolated the national park, the more unusual its creatures and the more extraordinary their behaviors,” Obama says at the beginning of the trailer.

The five-part docuseries will see nature lovers travel from Tsavo National Park in Taita-Taveta County to Monterey Bay in Northern California to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Patagonia in Chile.

Adorable close up of an elephant calf clearly enjoying his dip in the water hole at the David Sheldrick Center at Ithumba Hills, Tsavo East, Kenya.
Adorable close up of an elephant calf clearly enjoying his dip in the water hole at the David Sheldrick Center at Ithumba Hills, Tsavo East, Kenya. Pulse Live Kenya

“A fish that can walk. Surfing hippos want to catch the waves. Species found nowhere else on Earth,” says Obama in the trailer, before he’s seen walking on a beach. “Join me in a celebration of our planets’ greatest national parks and wilderness.”

Obama is also the executive producer

The series comes from Wild Space in association with Obama’s Higher Ground Productions label and Freeborne Media.

Obama serves as executive producer for Higher Ground alongside James Honeyborne and Tonia Davis. Sophie Todd serves as series producer.

Higher Ground has continued to produce content for Netflix since the company’s inception in 2018. Last year, Higher Ground produced two feature narrative films in Kevin Hart’s comedy “Fatherhood” and the 9/11-survivor legal drama “Worth.”

Watch the trailer below:

Our Great National Parks | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tsavo Park to feature in new documentary narrated by Obama

Tsavo Park to feature in new documentary narrated by Obama

Dr Ofweneke threatens to get Milele FM presenter fired

Dr Ofweneke threatens to get Milele FM presenter fired

Corazon Kwamboka opens up on battle with depression

Corazon Kwamboka opens up on battle with depression

YouTuber, Thee Pluto breaks silence on alleged breakup with Felicity Shiru

YouTuber, Thee Pluto breaks silence on alleged breakup with Felicity Shiru

Nation Media Group welcomes Joe Ageyo after leaving Citizen TV

Nation Media Group welcomes Joe Ageyo after leaving Citizen TV

Diamond makes U-turn on beef with Alikiba, issues warning to fans [Video]

Diamond makes U-turn on beef with Alikiba, issues warning to fans [Video]

Kim Kardashian begs Kanye West to stop claiming he can’t see kids

Kim Kardashian begs Kanye West to stop claiming he can’t see kids

Davido issues stern warning to Twitter user who claimed Peruzzi fathered his son

Davido issues stern warning to Twitter user who claimed Peruzzi fathered his son

Kalonzo is the only one who matters in Ukambani politics - Lillian Nganga

Kalonzo is the only one who matters in Ukambani politics - Lillian Nganga

Trending

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Joe Ageyo returns to NTV after leaving Citizen

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

Davido at his father's office

Zuchu & Diamond fuel dating rumours as their bedroom video goes viral

Zuchu & Diamond continue to fuel dating as their bedroom video goes viral

Uhuru's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking