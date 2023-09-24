Police intercept vehicle ferrying explosive materials from Nairobi

The vehicle in question was ferrying the materials from Nairobi to Kitui when police intercepted it.

Acting on a tipoff, sleuths had the vehicle on their radar, catching up with the driver in Kitui.

A search conducted saw the police recover the contraband wrapped in a parcel.

The driver of the vehicle is in police custody at Kwavonza Police Station helping with investigations.

The car that was ferrying the contraband is currently being held at Kanyonyo Police Station.

Experts from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to analyse the explosives with investigations proceeding.

Security agencies have been on high alert with several arrests made in the recent past.

Last month, detectives in Nairobi arrested a suspected Al-Shabaab operative and recovered a pistol, several rounds of ammunition and material suspected to be used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices.

Acting on intelligence reports, the sleuths pounced on 41-year-old Ferdinand Indangasi near a supermarket in the Riruta area of Dagorreti, Nairobi, on Friday, August 18.

A scrutiny of the suspect’s mobile phone led to the discovery of radicalization literature linked to Al-Shabaab terror network.

“Upon further scrutiny of the suspect’s mobile phone, the officers discovered radicalization literature with extremist teachings, linked to the Al-Shabaab terror network.” Reads a statement released by the DCI in part.

The suspect led detectives to his house located behind the supermarket where a search saw the police recover a Glock pistol loaded with six rounds of 9mm caliber, Sh31,000 in cash and 25Kgs of 4-inch nails suspected to be used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices.

“Upon gaining forceful entry, the detectives recovered a Glock pistol loaded with six rounds of 9mm caliber, Sh31,000 in cash and 25Kgs of 4-inch nails suspected to be used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices.” Added the statement.