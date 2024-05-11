New details emerge on dancer Sheila Wegesha's murder

Jackson is reported to have left home in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at 1am, driving the couple’s Mitsubishi Outlander without uttering a word.

Detectives tracked the vehicle to a car park in Nairobi City Centre near Kencom and towed it to Athi River Police station.

A parking attendant informed the police that Jackson paid Sh450 for parking and left with three bags at around 2:30 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheila Wegesha's husband at large, phone signal detected

A detective well-briefed of the matter revealed that his phone signal was picked up in Narok County on Thursday at 6:26 am.

"We are tracking him. His last phone signal was recorded in Narok at 6:26 am (May 9, 2024) before his phone went off," said the detective.

The deceased’s daughter, Linda Okello walked into her mother’s lifeless body on Wednesday in the afternoon when she went to serve her lunch and raised an alarm.

“The lifeless body was lying on a bed in her bedroom with blood on the mattress and a deep cut visible on her throat,” reads part of a police report on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Sheila Wegesha Pulse Live Kenya

“Mimi ndio immediate neighbour lakini sikuskia kitu..saa saba ndio tuliskia nduru kutoka kwa watoto,” one of the couple's neighbours recounted.

The body was moved to Shalom Community Hospital with investigations launched into the incident.

Reports indicate that the couple had a troubled marriage amid claims of infidelity with one of the couple’s neighbours at Hill View Estate regretting that it ended in tragedy.

A scuffle might have ensued inside the bedroom with police who processed the scene detailing that "there were signs of disturbance in the bedroom.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheila Odoyo Wegesha's zest for life and business interests before death struck

Wegesha and her husband owned an entertainment joint Nairobi's Umoja estate.

“Alikuwa anaweka live band sana hapa anaita wasanii wa Ohangla wanakuja…alikuwa mtu mlively sana,” a neighbour familiar with the couple's business interests revealed.

She loved life and was a popular figure among Ohangla enthusiasts, gracing entertainment spots across the city where she show-cased her dancing skills on stage.

The late Sheila Wegesha and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson is said to have owned academy in Migori county.

A spot check on social media reveals the couple sharing photos and videos of happy times with Jackson holding her dearly in a number of photos.