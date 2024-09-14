Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle

In an interview with the press, the DJ recounted that the police officer accosted him at his residence, raining blows on him and using a cane to flog him before drawing out a dagger ready to stab him.

It is the intervention of the public that saved his life as the policeman irate policeman changed his mind following screams from members of the public.

"He stormed into my house, dragged me outside and started beating me. He flogged me with a cane, till the cane splintered into pieces," the DJ narrated in an interview with Inooro TV, revealing that the policeman assaulted him over what he described as hitting on his girlfriend.

The officer pulled him back to the club where the DJ worked with the lady in question where more beatings followed.

"He took me into a lodging at the club I worked for. He continued beating me up and asked for a rungu which he used to clobber me." the DJ who was visibly shaken and in pain recounted.

Jealousy and humiliation

Speaking from his parents’ home where he is recuperating, the DJ explained that he has been friends with the lady in question for many years and jealousy may be at the center of his woes.

He noted that the officer saw him speaking to the lady in question and was not amused as he was apparently involved with her and dragged him to the girl's room to humiliate and assault him

"It seems that the barmaid who was my friend was his girlfriend because he was battering me in the girl's room at the lodging of the club we work for. When he saw us talking he got jealous"

His family is now seeking justice and calling on government agencies to bring the rogue officer of the law to justice, noting that had the public not intervened, things could have taken a drastic turn.

"If the public had not seen my son, he would be dead." The DJ’s mother noted.