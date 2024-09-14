The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle

Charles Ouma

The police officer descended on the DJ, accusing him of eyeing his girlfriend and unleashed a sword threatening to end his love rival's life before members of the public intervened

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police
File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police

A manhunt has been launched for a police officer who assaulted a Disc Jockey (DJ) in fight over a barmaid in a suspected love triangle.

Recommended articles

In an interview with the press, the DJ recounted that the police officer accosted him at his residence, raining blows on him and using a cane to flog him before drawing out a dagger ready to stab him.

It is the intervention of the public that saved his life as the policeman irate policeman changed his mind following screams from members of the public.

"He stormed into my house, dragged me outside and started beating me. He flogged me with a cane, till the cane splintered into pieces," the DJ narrated in an interview with Inooro TV, revealing that the policeman assaulted him over what he described as hitting on his girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT
A man in handcuffs
A man in handcuffs A man in handcuffs Pulse Live Kenya

The officer pulled him back to the club where the DJ worked with the lady in question where more beatings followed.

"He took me into a lodging at the club I worked for. He continued beating me up and asked for a rungu which he used to clobber me." the DJ who was visibly shaken and in pain recounted.

Speaking from his parents’ home where he is recuperating, the DJ explained that he has been friends with the lady in question for many years and jealousy may be at the center of his woes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the officer saw him speaking to the lady in question and was not amused as he was apparently involved with her and dragged him to the girl's room to humiliate and assault him

"It seems that the barmaid who was my friend was his girlfriend because he was battering me in the girl's room at the lodging of the club we work for. When he saw us talking he got jealous"

His family is now seeking justice and calling on government agencies to bring the rogue officer of the law to justice, noting that had the public not intervened, things could have taken a drastic turn.

"If the public had not seen my son, he would be dead." The DJ’s mother noted.

The assault left the DJ with a broken arm and several other injuries that have made it impossible for him to make money.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Profile of the only Kenyan killed in 9/11 terrorist attack at World Trade Center

Profile of the only Kenyan killed in 9/11 terrorist attack at World Trade Center

Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle

Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle

Miko Sonko teams up with well-wishers help former NTV journalist Nasibo Kabale

Miko Sonko teams up with well-wishers help former NTV journalist Nasibo Kabale

US warns of terror threat in Kenya, issues travel advisory

US warns of terror threat in Kenya, issues travel advisory

Raging fire burns down 24 homes in Embakasi, Nairobi

Raging fire burns down 24 homes in Embakasi, Nairobi

Gachagua threatens to spill the beans after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed CS Kindiki

Gachagua threatens to spill the beans after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed CS Kindiki

Women of firsts: 12 Kenyan women who broke the glass ceilling in their fields

Women of firsts: 12 Kenyan women who broke the glass ceilling in their fields

Billionaire Wanjigi raises alarm over cars with complex tech surveilling his family

Billionaire Wanjigi raises alarm over cars with complex tech surveilling his family

Davis Chirchir's Biography: Career, London education, family net worth

Davis Chirchir's Biography: Career, London education, family net worth

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Details of Ruto’s 3rd foreign trip after demos & the historic deal he will sign in Germany

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbad

12 government officials fired as CSs John Mbadi & Alice Wahome make changes

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump

Trump vs Harris debate: What to expect, ground rules, allocation of time & questions

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road